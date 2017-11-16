Tennessee officials reportedly in Tampa wooing Jon Gruden … or not

The day just wouldn’t be complete without a fresh batch of Grumors.

Wednesday morning on the Mike & Mike Show, Jon Gruden, the object of a sizable chunk of Vols Nation’s desires for several years, gave a modicum of hope to Tennessee fans by stating that, while he hasn’t spoken with anybody, the current Monday Night Football color analyst hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching. A day later, those hopes of the UT faithful were further bolstered by reports that Tennessee officials, including athletic director John Currie and various other boosters and powerbrokers, had flown to Tampa to give an in-person pitch to Gruden, who was a Vols grad assistant 30 years ago.

Have worked w/ @GrantRamey & we have confirmed John Currie/#Vols powerbrokers have been in Tampa since last night following their circuitous flight route to make ‘The Pitch’ to Gruden. Ramey will have full story. — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) November 16, 2017

I can confirm that 3 planes with Tennessee boosters & Admin were in Tampa last night. One plane picked up an individual in Chicago & stopped in Nashville & Knoxville before Tampa. — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_Radio) November 16, 2017

Just as quickly, however, those hopes were seemingly dashed, at least in the here and now.

Tennessee is not interviewing or making a pitch to Jon Gruden today in Tampa, according to informed source. One other source also confirmed that UT is not interviewing Gruden today or making a pitch — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) November 16, 2017

So, in summation, Tennessee officials are either in Tampa wooing a man who has been away from the coaching profession for nearly a decade — and hasn’t coached at the collegiate level in nearly three decades — or they aren’t. One of the two.

And, while we’re here, let’s just go ahead and toss out this little nugget from a radio interview Gruden did Thursday morning in which he dropped an unsolicited “Rocky Top” reference that will in no way, shape or form be misconstrued by UT fans.

