Wisconsin wideouts Jazz Peavy, George Rushing no longer with team according to Paul Chryst

Madison is the center of the college football universe this week as No. 5 Wisconsin looks to remain undefeated and in the College Football Playoff race with a big game against Michigan. While you would think that would mean all hands on deck for the Badgers, it appears two of the team’s biggest names will not be around to watch what unfolds.

Head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters after practice on Thursday to provide an update on the team’s personnel and injury situation when he revealed that wide receivers Jazz Peavy and George Rushing were both no longer with the team at the moment.

Paul Chryst discusses the status of WRs George Rushing and Jazz Peavy, as well as Jason Erdmann potentially at center. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/4vVEggUIzI — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 16, 2017

“For different reasons, both are not with the team right now,” Chryst said. “There’s a lot going on in these guys’ lives, and all that matters if that they’re doing all right. It was kind of decided for both to kind of help them navigate everything and take some time away from football.”

Peavy was Wisconsin’s No. 1 weapon in the passing game last year with five touchdowns and 635 yards receiving, but was not quite as effective during the first few games this season prior to leaving the team for personal reasons last month. Rushing was injured during the Badgers’ fall camp and had not played a down all year.

While the team is experienced at being without both by this point, the pair’s absence highlights how thin Wisconsin’s passing attack is outside of star tight end Troy Fumagalli given this year’s leading receiver, Quintez Cephus, was lost for the rest of the season prior to the team’s win over Iowa. It hasn’t tripped up the team yet but as we enter a key stretch in November and December, it could be a big factor in making it to the playoff or not for Chryst and company.