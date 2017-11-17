Getty Images

K-Statement: Bill Snyder ‘will remain coach until he decides otherwise’

By John TaylorNov 17, 2017, 9:01 AM EST
Kansas State has responded to the events of Thursday and, wow, what a response.

Early yesterday afternoon, a report surfaced that indicated K-State had a verbal agreement with Jim Leavitt to ultimately take over the football program in place but that arrangement was nixed by legendary current head coach Bill Snyder, who wants his son to take the reins when he steps down. Subsequent to that, Leavitt, the defensive coordinator at Oregon who was an assistant under Snyder at KSU in the nineties, told GoPowercat.com that he has “no desire nor I ever had a desire to be a coach in waiting.”

Not long after, with FootballScoop.com refuting the original report, the Manhattan Mercury confirmed at least a portion of it; however, that newspaper said Snyder nixed the arrangement “because he did not want to commit to a timetable for his own retirement.” Per the original report via Facebook from former ESPN college football insider Brett McMurphy, Leavitt would’ve been paid $3 million if he wasn’t named head coach prior to Jan. 1 of 2018.

Given all of that he-said, he-said drama, the university released a statement that indicates Snyder maintains the autonomy to choose the when of his departure.

As has been the case and stated many times, Coach Snyder is our football coach and will remain coach until he decides otherwise.

Left unsaid is whether Snyder will get to handpick his successor whenever he decides otherwise.

In the past, the 78-year-old Snyder has made it perfectly clear that he wants his son, 48-year-old Wildcats special teams coordinator and associate head coach Sean Snyder, to take over when he steps down for good.

“I have a strong belief, and my preference is Sean,” Snyder said back in July of 2015 when asked his preference for a successor. “He knows more about our football program than anyone. He runs our program. I have great confidence in him.

“It’s easy to say, ‘He’s your son,’ but I don’t wish coaching on anyone.”

“If I were to step down today, I certainly would [recommend Sean for the job],” Snyder said in October of 2012, “I think he’d be absolutely fantastic at it, but I wouldn’t encourage him to take the job.

“I’d rather see him live a more complete life than this.”

The younger Snyder has actually spent more time as part of the K-State football program than his Hall of Fame father, transferring to KSU from Iowa after the 1989 season. The lone exception being 1993, Sean Snyder has been a Wildcats player, football staffer or assistant coach for 27 of the last 28 years. Since 1989, Bill Snyder has spent 26 years as K-State’s head coach, with a three-year sabbatical in the middle of the last decade splitting up his first and second tenures at the school.

Whether that makes him qualified to take over for his dad is a question that will very likely be answered in the coming months.

Tanner Lee on verge of being cleared to play for Nebraska vs. Penn State

By John TaylorNov 17, 2017, 7:55 AM EST
It’s looking more and more likely that Nebraska’s starting quarterback will be available for Week 12. Whether he starts seems to be another matter entirely.

In the second quarter of last Saturday’s embarrassing beatdown at the hands of Minnesota, Tanner Lee suffered a head injury that knocked him out of the game and left him in concussion protocol ever since. With No. 10 Penn State looming this Saturday, all signs are pointing toward Lee being cleared.

“He’s actually going through the protocol and if he does not have a setback as of today — if everything checks out OK after this practice, heading into tomorrow’s walkthrough — he will be cleared to play,” Mike Riley said according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The embattled head coach stopped short of declaring the redshirt junior would be the starter if cleared, saying that’s something “[w]e’re going to talk about” prior to kickoff.  If Lee doesn’t get the start, those duties would fall to redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien.

Only two quarterbacks at the FBS level have thrown more interceptions this season than Lee’s 13. On the other hand, his 2,539 yards passing are more than all but three other Big Ten quarterbacks.

Nebraska needs to win its last two games, at No. 10 Penn State and at home against 6-4 Iowa in the Black Friday regular-season finale, to become bowl-eligible.

Notre Dame tandem headlines six Outland Trophy semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 17, 2017, 6:44 AM EST
Suffice to say, Notre Dame will be well-represented when it comes to one particular award.

The Football Writer’s Association of America announced Thursday night its six semifinalists for the 2017 Outland Trophy.  The third-oldest award in college football, the Outland has been handed out annually since 1946 to the best interior lineman in college football on either offense or defense.

This year, there are five offensive linemen and one defensive lineman who can win the award.

Those six semifinalists are Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (pictured), Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson, Western Michigan offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Ohio State center Billy Price.  That list will be whittled down to three finalists next week.

Last year’s winner was Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson.  Offensive linemen have claimed 11 of the last 14 Outlands.

Lane Kiffin copies Nick Saban again… by bringing in ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi to talk to team

By Bryan FischerNov 16, 2017, 7:19 PM EST
If you’ve been following FAU head coach Lane Kiffin on Twitter recently, you know he’s really taken the term ‘rat poison’ and ran with it to an almost extreme comical effect. That phrase was originally used by Alabama’s Nick Saban to discuss players buying into the hype on the team they read or hear in the media.

It seems the most divisive college football coach in America isn’t just taking phrases from his old boss though, he’s extending the practice to guest speakers. Saban brought in former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to take in the Crimson Tide’s big rivalry game against LSU a few weeks ago and it seems Kiffin is doing the same with his Owls play local rival Florida International this Saturday for a berth in the Conference USA title game.

“It was cool because he’s a fan,” FAU linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair told the Sun-Sentinel after hearing Girardi speak. “That was cool to hear. He was talking to us about making sure that you’re prepared, making sure that you’re ready to play and do whatever it takes to make sure that you are ready so you don’t feel like you left anything on the table.”

Alabama beat LSU 24-10 in the game Girardi was supposedly in attendance for so it will be interesting if that luck carries over on Saturday for Kiffin and FAU with the team in a position they haven’t been in for long time.

If you’re going to steal an idea and somebody like Girardi to a game, might as well steal it from the best, right Lane?

Wisconsin wideouts Jazz Peavy, George Rushing no longer with team according to Paul Chryst

By Bryan FischerNov 16, 2017, 6:35 PM EST
Madison is the center of the college football universe this week as No. 5 Wisconsin looks to remain undefeated and in the College Football Playoff race with a big game against Michigan. While you would think that would mean all hands on deck for the Badgers, it appears two of the team’s biggest names will not be around to watch what unfolds.

Head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters after practice on Thursday to provide an update on the team’s personnel and injury situation when he revealed that wide receivers Jazz Peavy and George Rushing were both no longer with the team at the moment.

“For different reasons, both are not with the team right now,” Chryst said. “There’s a lot going on in these guys’ lives, and all that matters if that they’re doing all right. It was kind of decided for both to kind of help them navigate everything and take some time away from football.”

Peavy was Wisconsin’s No. 1 weapon in the passing game last year with five touchdowns and 635 yards receiving, but was not quite as effective during the first few games this season prior to leaving the team for personal reasons last month. Rushing was injured during the Badgers’ fall camp and had not played a down all year.

While the team is experienced at being without both by this point, the pair’s absence highlights how thin Wisconsin’s passing attack is outside of star tight end Troy Fumagalli given this year’s leading receiver, Quintez Cephus, was lost for the rest of the season prior to the team’s win over Iowa. It hasn’t tripped up the team yet but as we enter a key stretch in November and December, it could be a big factor in making it to the playoff or not for Chryst and company.