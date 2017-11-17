Kansas State WR Dalton Schoen to miss Oklahoma State game

Still with a chance to make some rumblings in the Big 12 title hunt, Kansas State will be down a wide receiver as they look to challenge Oklahoma State this week. Dalton Schoen will miss the Oklahoma State game with a reported broken collarbone.
The original report from The Wichita Eagle, the sophomore wide receiver broke his collarbone last week in a game against West Virginia. The injury, if accurately reported, would very likely be a season-ending injury. the chance of returning to a bowl game is unknown.
Schoen has caught 23 passes for 470 yards and three touchdowns this season.
With the Miami Hurricanes roaring up the rankings, much attention has been directed at their new signature, the turnover chain. The turnover chain has had its own feature stories written about it in recent weeks, and the creator of that new signature sideline piece of art has become more well known because of it. According to a report from The News & Observer, however, that same jewelry artist has also been banned from having any contact with players from UNC.
According to the report, Anthony John Machado was contacted by the University of North Carolina in 2010 to request he disassociate with any Tar Heel player. The timing of the letter is not coincidental, as the university was under investigation for alleged violations within the football program connected to alleged improper benefits.
UNC on Oct. 25, 2010, sent a letter of disassociation to Machado addressed to his store, A.J.’s Jewelry, in Cutler Bay, Fla. In the letter, Dick Baddour, who was the UNC athletic director at the time, wrote that Machado’s “involvement with one of our student-athletes has led to the NCAA declaring one of student-athletes permanently ineligible.”
The school at one point returned some jewelry provided by Machado to an unnamed student-athlete. The investigation conducted that led to the request to Machado was also the one that led to the dismissal of former Tar Heel Marvin Austin, who had commented on a party lifestyle in Miami that caught the attention of the university.
The expiration date on that request to not have contact with UNC players has since expired, although it is unknown if any UNC player has been in contact with Machado at any point since 2010.
On Saturday, the Idaho Vandals will host their final game as an FBS member in the Kibbie Dome, the lovable little domed stadium that had a bit of a cult following. With the Vandals preparing to make an unprecedented move down to the Football Championship Subdivision, the Kibbie Dome is not going anywhere, but the chance to appreciate it for its quirkiness as an FBS stadium is now or never.
What makes the Kibbie Dome unique is it was actually originally constructed as an outdoor stadium. The concrete structure became the home to Idaho football in October 1971 over the site of the school’s previous football stadium. After the 1974 season, however, the stadium was enclosed with a rood that mimics the look of an aircraft hanger. That led to quite a unique atmosphere that trapped the sound inside the stadium and made the gameday scene fell more compact. The stadium only ever held 16,000 fans for football, although it set a record with nearly 20,000 fans for a home football game against Boise State in 1989.
The Kibbie Dome was Idaho’s version of Syracuse’s Carrier Dome, in that it served multiple purposes. In addition to football, the Kibbie Dome has hosted basketball and other sporting events like track and field and tennis. Unlike the Carrier Dome, however, the Kibbie Dome was designed to let in natural sunlight. Some more modern dome stadiums with a larger budget have incorporated similar lighting features in more recent years, which suggests the Kibbie Dome was actually ahead of its time in one way.
For years, the Kibbie Dome has been the smallest stadium in the FBS. That is no longer be the case, courtesy of Idaho’s opponent this weekend. The new title of smallest FBS stadium will belong to Coastal Carolina. Brooks Stadium currently has a seating capacity of 15,000, although Coastal Carolina’s jump up to the FBS will lead to eventual stadium upgrades and renovations that should increase the capacity to some degree.
Farewell, Kibbie Dome. It was fun while it lasted. May the memories continue in the FCS.
For the third time since the 2017 season kicked off, Boise State is losing a player to transfer.
The father of Reid Harrison-Ducros (pictured, No. 27) confirmed to the Idaho Press-Tribune that his son has left the Broncos football team and will transfer. The cornerback met with Bryan Harsin Thursday morning to inform him of the decision to move on, with the head coach granting him a release from his BSU scholarship.
“This tears me up,” Gary Harrison-Ducros told the Press-Tribune. “We love everything about Boise, the faculty, geography, and oh my gosh the community and fans. However, Reid wants to be on the field and he believes he has to pursue that goal somewhere else.
“We will follow and support BSU always. I am keeping my tattoo and we’ll always bleed blue, we’re just expanding the HD family to another campus.”
A three-star member of the Broncos’ 2016 recruiting class, Harrison-Ducros played in 10 games as a true freshman. After starting the first four games of the 2017 season, he lost his starting job and has played sparingly since.
Earlier this week, Gary Patterson revealed that starting quarterback Kenny Hill and starting linebacker Travin Howard were somewhere between “probable and questionable” for the Week 12 game against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Both players suffered unspecified injuries in the Week 11 loss to Oklahoma.
Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, it’s been confirmed that Hill will not play against the Red Raiders. Additionally, strong safety Niko Small and kicker Jonathan Song have been ruled out as well.
Howard, the team’s leading tackler, will travel to Lubbock but be a game-time decision.
With Hill sidelined, true freshman Shawn Robinson, who has attempted 10 passes in five games this season, will make his first career start in a game that will carry significant weight in the chase for the Big 12 championship tilt.
Unless Oklahoma (6-1), which beat both TCU (5-2) and Oklahoma State (5-2) earlier this season, loses its last two games — ROTFL one of them is against Kansas — the Sooners have all but clinched one of the two spots in the conference title game. TCU needs to either win one of its last two games (at Tech, vs. Baylor) and have OSU lose at least one, or win out regardless of what OSU does in order to claim the other spot. OSU, meanwhile, needs to win out (vs. K-State, vs. Kansas) and have the Horned Frogs lose at least one. West Virginia (5-2), which lost to both TCU and OSU, needs to beat Texas and win at OU while TCU and OSU lose at least one game apiece.