Starting QB Kenny Hill officially ruled out for TCU vs. Texas Tech

This certainly makes things interesting.
Earlier this week, Gary Patterson revealed that starting quarterback Kenny Hill and starting linebacker Travin Howard were somewhere between “probable and questionable” for the Week 12 game against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Both players suffered unspecified injuries in the Week 11 loss to Oklahoma.
Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, it’s been confirmed that Hill will not play against the Red Raiders. Additionally, strong safety Niko Small and kicker Jonathan Song have been ruled out as well.
Howard, the team’s leading tackler, will travel to Lubbock but be a game-time decision.
With Hill sidelined, true freshman Shawn Robinson, who has attempted 10 passes in five games this season, will make his first career start in a game that will carry significant weight in the chase for the Big 12 championship tilt.
Unless Oklahoma (6-1), which beat both TCU (5-2) and Oklahoma State (5-2) earlier this season, loses its last two games — ROTFL one of them is against Kansas — the Sooners have all but clinched one of the two spots in the conference title game. TCU needs to either win one of its last two games (at Tech, vs. Baylor) and have OSU lose at least one, or win out regardless of what OSU does in order to claim the other spot. OSU, meanwhile, needs to win out (vs. K-State, vs. Kansas) and have the Horned Frogs lose at least one. West Virginia (5-2), which lost to both TCU and OSU, needs to beat Texas and win at OU while TCU and OSU lose at least one game apiece.