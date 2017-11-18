USF WR Kevaughn Dingle arrested for felony sexual battery

The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” is a rather serious one.

The Tampa Bay Times, among other media outlets, is reporting that South Florida’s Kevaughn Dingle was arrested late Friday morning on one count of felony sexual battery. From the Times‘ report:

A USF Police Department release indicates that around 1 a.m. Friday, campus police received a call of a possible sexual battery occurring at the Holly C Residence Hall. The incident reportedly occurred at noon on Thursday, the release says. Campus police launched an investigation into the allegations and interviewed Dingle, an acquaintance of the victim. Based on the information gathered, officers “developed sufficient cause” to charge Dingle with sexual battery, according to the release.

WFLA-TV in Tampa wrote that “Dingle allegedly wanted to have sex with the victim. She refused, and he assaulted her.”

The wide receiver is currently being held without bond. The football program is aware of the incident but has yet to comment publicly on it.

A three-star member of the Bulls’ 2017 recruiting class, Dingle was rated as the No. 68 player at any position in the state of Florida. He is in the midst of a taking a redshirt for his true freshman season.

Dingle is the second Bulls player to be charged with sexual assault this year. In early May, LaDarrius Jackson was arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment. A little over a week later, he was arrested on a similar charge and dismissed.