UCLA relieves Jim Mora of head coach duties effective immediately

UCLA has announced it has relieved head coach Jim Mora of his coaching duties effective immediately. Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will take over as the team’s interim coach for the remainder of the season.
“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University,” UCLA athletics director Dan Guerrero in a released statement. “Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”
Mora was in his sixth season as the head coach of the Bruins and it was largely a run that had some promise at times but never fully took advantage of a division that included a USC program held back by NCAA sanctions. Mora coached UCLA to two 10-win seasons in 2013 and 2014 and has seen his win totals hit 8, 4 and 5 wins in the three seasons since. What makes the Mora legacy so frustrating is he had talent to work with. Among solid recruiting classes during his time at UCLA, Mora coached two NFL quarterbacks in Brett Hundley and Josh Rosen as well as one of the top defensive players in recent years (Myles Jack) still failed to deliver a Pac-12 championship. Mora was 46-30 as UCLA’s head coach, but the trends were heading in the wrong direction at a time when crosstown rival USC continues to be rising, thus increasing the pressure for UCLA to keep up.
UCLA’s loss on Saturday night to the Trojans dropped UCLA to 5-6 on the season, leaving the Bruins in need of a win this week against Cal in order to become bowl eligible (without hoping for vacancies needing to be filled by 5-win teams). USC will play for the Pac-12 championship a year after going winning the Rose Bowl in the stadium UCLA calls home.
The UCLA job is one that should be expected to draw some interesting names to the rumor mill. Among them could end up being Chip Kelly, who doesn’t feel like a great fit in the SEC and has past success in the Pac-12 while at Oregon. UCLA’s release confirms the school will begin a national search for a new head coach.
Like the coaches poll, the AP Top 25 saw few changes to its look this week after a fairly straight-forward weekend of college football for the nation’s top-ranked teams. No. 1 Alabama remains the clear favorite among the AP voters, with 58 first-place votes to stay ahead of the field.
The top nine teams remain unchanged from last week with Miami falling in at second behind Alabama, with Oklahoma, Clemson, Wisconsin, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame next in line. No. 10 TCU is the newest member of the top 10 in the AP poll after moving up one spot this week, followed by USC and Penn State with similar moves up. All three were bumped up after former No. 10 Oklahoma State fell to No. 18 this week following a home loss to Kansas State. No. 13 UCF, No. 14 Washington State, No. 15 Washington, No. 16 Mississippi State, and No. 17 Memphis all moved up a spot at the expense of the drop by the Cowboys.
Three new teams appear in the top 25 this week at the bottom of the poll. No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Virginia Tech, and No. 25 Boise State fill out this week’s poll.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25:
- Alabama (58 first-place votes)
- Miami (3)
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- TCU
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- Washington State
- Washington
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Oklahoma State
- LSU
- Stanford
- Michigan State
- USF
- Northwestern
- Virginia Tech
- Boise State
Sad as it is to say but we’ve got only one week left in the regular season for nearly everybody in the Power Five conferences and are just two weeks out from the all important Selection Sunday. The College Football Playoff race has turned into a modified eight team playoff with all of the conference title games going on and the continued jockeying for a New Year’s Six bid and other major bowl berths is filtering down to teams far and wide.
With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcement. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 16th:
College Football Playoff
|Bowl
|Teams
|Rose Bowl
|No. 2 Clemson
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|Sugar Bowl
|No. 1 Alabama
|No. 4 Ohio State
New Year’s Six
|Bowl
|Teams
|Peach Bowl
|UCF
|TCU
|Fiesta Bowl
|USC
|Wisconsin
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Georgia
|Cotton Bowl
|Notre Dame
|Penn State
2016 FBS Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Teams
|New Mexico Bowl
|Colorado State
|North Texas
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Oregon
|Boise State
|Cure Bowl
|UTSA
|Georgia State
|Camellia Bowl
|Arkansas State
|Akron
|New Orleans Bowl
|Southern Miss
|Troy
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Temple
|Marshall
|Frisco Bowl
|Houston
|Central Michigan
|Gasparilla Bowl
|USF
|Florida Atlantic
|Bahamas Bowl
|Florida International
|Northern Illinois
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Wyoming
|Ohio
|Birmingham Bowl
|La. Tech
|Memphis
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Army*
|UAB
|Dollar General Bowl
|Toledo
|App. State
|Hawaii Bowl
|Fresno State
|SMU
|Cactus Bowl
|Kansas State
|Utah
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Western Michigan
|UNLV
|Heart of Dallas Bowl
|Western Kentucky
|UCLA
|Independence Bowl
|Florida State
|Arizona State
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Boston College
|Purdue
|Texas Bowl
|Iowa State
|Missouri
|Foster Farms Bowl
|Stanford
|Iowa
|Military Bowl
|Virginia
|Navy
|Camping World Bowl
|Virginia Tech
|Oklahoma State
|Alamo Bowl
|Texas
|Washington State
|Holiday Bowl
|Washington
|San Diego State
|Belk Bowl
|Wake Forest
|South Carolina
|Sun Bowl
|Louisville
|Arizona
|Music City Bowl
|Kentucky
|Northwestern
|TaxSlayer Bowl
|N.C. State
|LSU
|Liberty Bowl
|West Virginia
|Texas A&M
|Arizona Bowl
|Utah State
|N.M. State
|Outback Bowl
|Mississippi State
|Michigan
|Citrus Bowl
|Michigan State
|Auburn
*Accepted bowl invite
Without much drama around the country this weekend in college football, there were very few changes seen in this week’s updated Amway Coaches Poll. While three teams dropped out to make some room for some fresh faces at the bottom of the poll, the top 12 remained unchanged from last week. No. 1 Alabama remains atop the coaches poll with all 64 first-place votes cast in their favor.
A few schools making some movement of note this week included No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 18 LSU moving up two and three spots, respectively. No. 20 Stanford also moved up three places this week. The biggest drop within the top 25 this week was taken by No. 21 Oklahoma State, with the Cowboys falling eight spots after a home loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats remain unranked in this week’s coaches poll.
Michigan, NC State, and West Virginia each fell out of the top 25 this week following their respective losses. That made room for No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Boise State, and No. 25 Virginia Tech.
Here is this week’s full coaches poll:
- Alabama (64 first-place votes)
- Miami
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- TCU
- Washington
- Washington State
- Memphis
- Mississippi State
- LSU
- USF
- Stanford
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Boise State
- Virginia Tech
Last week the playoff field for Division 2 and Division 3 was set, and we are still two weeks away from learning what four teams will compete in the fourth College Football Playoff. Today it was the FCS playoff field that was unveiled for the first time. Not surprisingly, defending national champion James Madison, the top-ranked team in FCS, took the top spot in the 24-team field.
At 11-0, it was expected the Dukes would be the number one overall seed. The Colonial Athletic Association champions are in the FCS playoffs for a fourth-straight season. The number two seed is a familiar name to those following FCS football. North Dakota State (10-1) took the second overall seed in the playoff field. The five-time national champs remains a force to reckon with once again and will hope to get a shot at playoff revenge against James Madison in this year’s championship game. It was James Madison that eliminated the Bison from the postseason last year with a 27-17 upset in the semifinals.
JMU went on to top Bo Pelini and Youngstown State in the championship game after the unseeded Penguins went on a miraculous run to the championship game. Youngstown State had taken out the No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (40-24) and No. 2 seed Eastern Washington (40-38) before falling against the No. 4 seeded Dukes. Youngstown State did not reach the postseason this year.
Jacksonville State takes the three-seed, followed by Central Arkansas, South Dakota State, Sam Houston State, Wofford and Southern Utah. Other automatic entrants through conference championship automatic qualifiers include Kennesaw State, Central Connecticut State, Lehigh, and San Diego. At-large teams making the field include Northern Arizona, Weber State, Monmouth, Elon, New Hampshire, Stony Brook, South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Furman, Samford, and Nicholls State.
You can view the full bracket HERE.