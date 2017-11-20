As Bronco Mendenhall denies interest, Oregon State reportedly interviews two Pac-12 coordinators

A report broke over the weekend that Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall was a person of interest in the ongoing Oregon State coaching search. An Oregon State graduate with significant experience in the region as BYU’s former head coach, Mendenhall made a lot of sense for the Beavers. Problem is, the Beavers didn’t make a lot of sense for Mendenhall, and on Monday he effectively withdrew his name from the search.

#UVa's Bronco Mendenhall says he's not interested in coaching vacancy at his alma mater, Oregon State. "This is exactly where I want to be." — David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) November 20, 2017

Here's Bronco Mendenhall's full answer when asked about the Oregon State job, which he interviewed for the last time it was open. Mendenhall is an OSU alum. https://t.co/gmDyj6OJbI (about 23 minutes in) pic.twitter.com/qnUhCFGVGj — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 20, 2017

No matter, Oregon State quickly moved on to a group of qualified, logical candidates. According to Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune, Oregon State interim head coach Cory Hall, Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin and Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith have interviewed for the post.

Eggers wrote that Hall is running significantly behind the other two, but that Oregon State AD Scott Barnes would work to influence the actual hire to retain Hall.

Baldwin has a decade of experience as a head coach in the Pacific Northwest, one 10-3 season at Central Washington and an 85-32 run with an FCS national championship in nine seasons at Eastern Washington. Baldwin left EWU to become Justin Wilcox‘s offensive coordinator in Berkeley last winter.

Smith doesn’t have Bladwin’s head coaching experience, but he does have more successful experience within the Pac-12 and at Oregon State in particular. Smith has been Chris Petersen‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for his entire run at Washington, and spent two years as Boise State’s quarterbacks coach before that.

Smith was also a record-setting quarterback at Oregon State and began his coaching career as a Beavers graduate assistant in 2002-03.