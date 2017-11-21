Auburn RB Kamryn Pettway officially ruled out of Iron Bowl

The 2017 season has officially turned into, essentially, a lost one for Kamryn Pettway.

Tuesday, head coach Gus Malzahn, by way of al.com, confirmed that Pettway will not play in the Iron Bowl against Alabama this Saturday because of a shoulder injury. Late last month, Malzahn said he expected the running back to miss an extended period of time.

Suspended for the opener, Pettway returned but missed games in Week 4 and 6 because of an unrelated injury. In the October 21 win over Arkansas, Pettway suffered what was ultimately diagnosed as a fractured scapula, the injury that has sidelined him ever since.

It’s unclear at this point in time if Pettway will be available for the SEC championship game, if the Tigers beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide, or a bowl game.

In limited action, Pettway has rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns. The latter total is still second on the Tigers, the former third. Last season, Pettway led the Tigers with 1,224 yards. The number was good for fourth amongst SEC running backs in 2016.

The Tigers; running game has remained in good hands despite Pettway’s absence as Kerryon Johnson‘s 1,172 yards leads all SEC backs. Johnson’s 16 rushing touchdowns are also tied for seventh nationally.