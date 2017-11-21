Auburn RB Kamryn Pettway officially ruled out of Iron Bowl

The 2017 season has officially turned into, essentially, a lost one for Kamryn Pettway.
Tuesday, head coach Gus Malzahn, by way of al.com, confirmed that Pettway will not play in the Iron Bowl against Alabama this Saturday because of a shoulder injury. Late last month, Malzahn said he expected the running back to miss an extended period of time.
Suspended for the opener, Pettway returned but missed games in Week 4 and 6 because of an unrelated injury. In the October 21 win over Arkansas, Pettway suffered what was ultimately diagnosed as a fractured scapula, the injury that has sidelined him ever since.
It’s unclear at this point in time if Pettway will be available for the SEC championship game, if the Tigers beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide, or a bowl game.
In limited action, Pettway has rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns. The latter total is still second on the Tigers, the former third. Last season, Pettway led the Tigers with 1,224 yards. The number was good for fourth amongst SEC running backs in 2016.
The Tigers; running game has remained in good hands despite Pettway’s absence as Kerryon Johnson‘s 1,172 yards leads all SEC backs. Johnson’s 16 rushing touchdowns are also tied for seventh nationally.
The Crotch Grab Seen ‘Round the World has found a way to remain in the news cycle, now 72 hours after it happened.
Oklahoma announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will not serve as a team captain and will now start for the No. 4 Sooners against West Virginia on Saturday, and earlier Tuesday Kansas announced that the players who refused to shake Mayfield’s hand will not serve as captains for its own finale against No. 13 Oklahoma State.
But if those mostly-empty gestures weren’t enough to get the players’ attention, surely this will do it: a public reprimand from the conference office.
The Big 12 issued this reprimand to Mayfield for violating the conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules. Said commissioner Bob Bowlsby:
“Mr. Mayfield’s actions are unacceptable and should not be tolerated. I am grateful for the efficient management of this matter by the coaches and administration of the University of Oklahoma. Baker Mayfield is a truly outstanding competitor and I generally appreciate his style of play and the manner in which he competes. However, the behavior he exhibited on the sideline during the Oklahoma-Kansas game was inappropriate and contrary to our sportsmanship policies.”
And here’s Bowlsby’s slap on the wrist to Kansas captains Joe Dineen, Dorance Armstrong Jr., Jeremiah Booker, and Daniel Wise:
“The refusal of these student-athletes to shake an opponent’s hand during the pre-game ceremony is contrary to tradition and inconsistent with common courtesy. The pre-game handshake among team captains is symbolic of good sportsmanship. This breach of protocol is not in keeping with the standards of the Big 12 Conference. I am grateful for the work of the Kansas administration and coaches to resolve this matter.”
The Big 12 noted that this was actually the fifth sportsmanship reprimand it has issued in its history. So there’s that.
Perhaps we can all move on now.
I’m thinking, with this development, we can put crotch-gate to bed.
Three Kansas players serving as captains for the Week 12 Oklahoma game, Joe Dineen, Daniel Wise and Dorance Armstrong, for whatever reason refused to shake the hand of Baker Mayfield during their pregame meeting at midfield. That set the tone for a chippy game that the OU quarterback took to another level by throwing a crotch grab at the KU bench that was caught on camera and led to the Heisman Trophy front-runner being suspended for the start of this weekend’s game.
Mayfield was also stripped of his captaincy, a move that left him near tears as this will be his final game in Norman. While it may not mean as much to them, the Jayhawks trio responsible for the snubbing can certainly sympathize.
“That’s not how this game should be played,” a contrite Dineen told ESPN.com‘s Jake Trotter. “It won’t happen from me or from this program again.”
“First of all, that was absolutely unacceptable. I’ve had a conversation with [OU head coach] Lincoln Riley, and I’ve apologized on behalf of myself and our team,” KU head coach David Beaty said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches’ teleconference. “I want to also apologize to really our stakeholders, our Jayhawk fans, Jayhawks currently and all of the ones before us, because it means more to be a Jayhawk. That was a situation where we needed to make a better decision there. …
“It’s unfortunate, and I apologize to the Big 12 and really to college football, because it’s something that was absolutely unacceptable.”
Duke will be forced to navigate its way through the rest of the year, however long that is, without one of its top players on the defensive side of the ball.
The football program announced Tuesday that Jeremy McDuffie suffered an injury to his right knee in this past Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech. The junior safety will undergo surgery next Monday to repair unspecified damaged ligaments and miss what’s left of the Blue Devils’ season.
At 5-6, Duke needs to beat Wake Forest this Saturday to become bowl-eligible. The Blue Devils missed out on a bowl game last season after going to four straight for the first time in the program’s history.
After playing in 24 games the previous two seasons, including two starts, McDuffie had started all 11 games in 2017. His three interceptions are tied for second on the Blue Devils, while his eight quarterback hits are tied for tops on the team.
Earlier this season, McDuffie was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.
Normally in-game violence doesn’t result in off-field legal ramifications, but this is (rightly) one of the rare exceptions.
Earlier this month, Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee was not only dismissed from the FCS program but expelled from the university after he punched Tigers strength & conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone twice in the head on the sideline during a game. Greenstone serves as TSU’s “get-back” coach for players, charged with keeping them from creeping toward the field of play and, in the process, keeping the team from drawing a flag.
The unprovoked assault was caught on video and quickly went viral.
As a result of that incident, Lee, who had been a criminal justice major prior to his expulsion, has been arrested on one count of felony assault, The Tennessean is reporting. Lee was subsequently released Monday night after a $7,500 bond was posted, and has an initial court date scheduled for Dec. 8; he had been scheduled to graduate Dec. 9.
According to the arrest affidavit, “[t]he victim has subsequently been having medical difficulties as a result [of] the altercation.”
“We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students,” a statement from athletic director Teresa Phillips released shortly after the Nov. 11 incident began. “We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.”
Thus far, there has been no public comment from the football program or the university on this latest development, nor have they updated the status of the coach who was the victim of the assault.