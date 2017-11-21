Nebraska AD Bill Moos wants to keep Huskers-Hawkeyes on Black Friday

It was the 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois that pushed Shawn Eichorst out the door, but I wonder if it wasn’t a news item on the Tuesday before that game that convinced Nebraska stakeholders to replace their athletics director. The Big Ten released its 2020-21 football schedules on Sept. 12, four days ahead of Nebraska-NIU, and they featured Nebraska concluding each season against Minnesota — on a Saturday.
For a program that shed all of its traditions in leaving the Big 12 for the Big Ten, losing the Black Friday finale was the final cut of the string that connected the current program to any vestige of its past. Eichorst didn’t get Nebraska, and allowing the Black Friday game to be lost proved it. Or so it seemed.
Bill Moos is Nebraska’s AD now, and he’d like to see things remain as they are: with the Black Friday finale, and against Iowa.
“I’m going to really push to establish Iowa as being our rival,” Moos said the Husker Sports Nightly radio show, via the Lincoln Journal-Star. “We came into the Big Ten and we need a rivalry game, and I’ve already been to the Big Ten and talked to them about that so hopefully we can keep that Black Friday game and have that be Iowa each year.”
Nebraska still has two more games against Iowa scheduled after this season, and the Huskers and Hawkeyes have met in each of Nebraska’s six previous Big Ten seasons. The series is deadlocked at 3-3 over that span. (Nebraska led 26-12-3 before joining the Big Ten.)
Though the Nebraska-Minnesota games are on the schedule as of now, there’s really no reason the Big Ten can’t change its schedules for 2020 and ’21 to preserve this tradition. And it should.
Kevin Sumlin said Tuesday afternoon he expects to be Texas A&M’s head coach in 2018. A report Tuesday night says otherwise.
Sumlin will be fired in the day or days following Saturday’s game with No. 20 LSU, win or lose, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. The Aggies are 0-5 against LSU under Sumlin and double-digit underdogs for Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge. The Chronicle‘s report is not the first to proclaim Sumlin’s future firing, but it is the most definitive.
Sumlin is 7-4 (4-3 SEC) this season and 51-25 overall, a mark that ranks in the top-third of the SEC since joining the league in 2012 — but Sumlin is not paid to deliver top-third results. His program failed to live up to the standard set in that debut campaign, with an 11-2 mark, a win in Tuscaloosa, a Cotton Bowl blowout of Oklahoma and a Heisman Trophy for Johnny Manziel.
The Chronicle reported that Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher will be A&M’s top target to replace Sumlin.
The Crotch Grab Seen ‘Round the World has found a way to remain in the news cycle, now 72 hours after it happened.
Oklahoma announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will not serve as a team captain and will now start for the No. 4 Sooners against West Virginia on Saturday, and earlier Tuesday Kansas announced that the players who refused to shake Mayfield’s hand will not serve as captains for its own finale against No. 13 Oklahoma State.
But if those mostly-empty gestures weren’t enough to get the players’ attention, surely this will do it: a public reprimand from the conference office.
The Big 12 issued this reprimand to Mayfield for violating the conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules. Said commissioner Bob Bowlsby:
“Mr. Mayfield’s actions are unacceptable and should not be tolerated. I am grateful for the efficient management of this matter by the coaches and administration of the University of Oklahoma. Baker Mayfield is a truly outstanding competitor and I generally appreciate his style of play and the manner in which he competes. However, the behavior he exhibited on the sideline during the Oklahoma-Kansas game was inappropriate and contrary to our sportsmanship policies.”
And here’s Bowlsby’s slap on the wrist to Kansas captains Joe Dineen, Dorance Armstrong Jr., Jeremiah Booker, and Daniel Wise:
“The refusal of these student-athletes to shake an opponent’s hand during the pre-game ceremony is contrary to tradition and inconsistent with common courtesy. The pre-game handshake among team captains is symbolic of good sportsmanship. This breach of protocol is not in keeping with the standards of the Big 12 Conference. I am grateful for the work of the Kansas administration and coaches to resolve this matter.”
The Big 12 noted that this was actually the fifth sportsmanship reprimand it has issued in its history. So there’s that.
Perhaps we can all move on now.
The 2017 season has officially turned into, essentially, a lost one for Kamryn Pettway.
Tuesday, head coach Gus Malzahn, by way of al.com, confirmed that Pettway will not play in the Iron Bowl against Alabama this Saturday because of a shoulder injury. Late last month, Malzahn said he expected the running back to miss an extended period of time.
Suspended for the opener, Pettway returned but missed games in Week 4 and 6 because of an unrelated injury. In the October 21 win over Arkansas, Pettway suffered what was ultimately diagnosed as a fractured scapula, the injury that has sidelined him ever since.
It’s unclear at this point in time if Pettway will be available for the SEC championship game, if the Tigers beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide, or a bowl game.
In limited action, Pettway has rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns. The latter total is still second on the Tigers, the former third. Last season, Pettway led the Tigers with 1,224 yards. The number was good for fourth amongst SEC running backs in 2016.
The Tigers; running game has remained in good hands despite Pettway’s absence as Kerryon Johnson‘s 1,172 yards leads all SEC backs. Johnson’s 16 rushing touchdowns are also tied for seventh nationally.
I’m thinking, with this development, we can put crotch-gate to bed.
Three Kansas players serving as captains for the Week 12 Oklahoma game, Joe Dineen, Daniel Wise and Dorance Armstrong, for whatever reason refused to shake the hand of Baker Mayfield during their pregame meeting at midfield. That set the tone for a chippy game that the OU quarterback took to another level by throwing a crotch grab at the KU bench that was caught on camera and led to the Heisman Trophy front-runner being suspended for the start of this weekend’s game.
Mayfield was also stripped of his captaincy, a move that left him near tears as this will be his final game in Norman. While it may not mean as much to them, the Jayhawks trio responsible for the snubbing can certainly sympathize.
“That’s not how this game should be played,” a contrite Dineen told ESPN.com‘s Jake Trotter. “It won’t happen from me or from this program again.”
“First of all, that was absolutely unacceptable. I’ve had a conversation with [OU head coach] Lincoln Riley, and I’ve apologized on behalf of myself and our team,” KU head coach David Beaty said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches’ teleconference. “I want to also apologize to really our stakeholders, our Jayhawk fans, Jayhawks currently and all of the ones before us, because it means more to be a Jayhawk. That was a situation where we needed to make a better decision there. …
“It’s unfortunate, and I apologize to the Big 12 and really to college football, because it’s something that was absolutely unacceptable.”