Charles Barkley to serve as College GameDay’s guest picker ahead of huge Iron Bowl showdown

Really, could there be anybody else?

As it’s the last full Saturday of the 2017 college football season, there are a handful of huge matchups with significant implications both nationally and conference-wise. Given where each stands in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, however, there’s none bigger than No. 1 Alabama traveling to No. 6 Auburn in the latest edition of the Iron Bowl.

Not surprisingly, ESPN‘s wildly popular College GameDay pregame show had previously announced that it would set up shop on The Plains for the rivalry game. And just as much of a non-surprise is the show’s designated guest picker.

That right… This weekend in Auburn, our guest picker is Charles Barkley! pic.twitter.com/oWSNwwnv4D — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2017

Charles Barkley, of course, played his college basketball at Auburn and has since turned into not only an NBA Hall of Famer but also someone who is never, ever shy about giving an opinion on pretty much anything — including issues related to college football and, of course, “hatred” of all things Crimson Tide. Well, except for the Nicktator.

Of course, there’s also the little matter of a preseason bet with a certain ‘Bama starting quarterback that will no doubt get some run during Barkley’s third appearance on the show. His first two, Barkley picked Auburn… and was correct both times, the first being 2004 when he opted for his alma mater over Tennessee. The second? November of 2013, when he tabbed the Tigers to top the Tide, which they did.

Just sayin’, is all.