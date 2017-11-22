Florida QB Luke Del Rio says he won’t use sixth season of eligibility

The long, winding journey that’s been Luke Del Rio‘s collegiate playing career has come to an end.

Because of injuries, Del Rio had a sixth season of eligibility that he could’ve used at Florida in 2018. Instead, the quarterback confirmed on his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon that he has decided to not take advantage of that additional season.

No specific reason for that decision was given.

Yes, I will be participating in Senior Day on Saturday. I am a redshirt senior but have a 6th year of eligibility which I am choosing to not use. Have enjoyed my unique college career and am excited for what’s next #GoGators #BeatEveryone — Luke Del Rio (@Ldelrio12) November 22, 2017

Del Rio started the first six games of the 2016 season, only to see his second year year in Gainesville come to a premature end because of injuries. After losing the battle for the starting job to Feleipe Franks in August of this year, Del Rio got the job back and started the Week 5 win over Vanderbilt. Unfortunately, he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury in that same game.

The Swamp was actually the well-traveled Del Rio’s third college football home.

Del Rio, the son of former USC great and current NFL head coach Jack Del Rio, transferred to Oregon State from Alabama in January of 2014. He was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, and served as Sean Mannion’s primary backup that season as he completed 8-of-18 passes for 141 yards.

In May of 2015, he transferred from OSU to Florida. He finished the Gator portion of his career completing 130-of-226 passes for 1,496 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.