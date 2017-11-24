USF WR Tyre McCants sets school receiving record in first half, but UCF leads by one

With the stakes as high as they could possibly be in the War on I-4, No. 15 UCF is holding on to the narrowest of leads after getting off to a fast start against rival USF. UCF is leading the Bulls 21-20 at the half as USF has battled back from an early hole.

USF opened the scoring on the first possession of the game with Quinton Flowers completing the first of many passes to Tyre McCants, who managed to drag a defender on his way to the endzone on a 47-yard touchdown pass. UCF answered with quarterback McKenzie Milton running in from three yards out for a score, and UCF would score two more touchdowns while USF missed a field goal in the first half to help build a 21-7 lead.

USF battled back in the second quarter with a couple of touchdowns, and the Bulls had a chance to get to halftime with a lead before Quinton Flowers had a pass picked off in the final minute of the half.

If there has been thing that has been working incredibly well for USF, it is McCants, who has been finding all of the available open space in the first half and helping to bail out Flowers time and time again, setting a new school record in the process.

#USF WR McCants already with a single-game school receiving mark at 201 yards (5 catches). Previous mark was 191. — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) November 24, 2017

McCants actually ended the first half with 210 receiving yards. And we still have a half to play.

The winner of this game takes on Memphis in the AAC Championship Game next week. UCF would clinch home field advantage with a win.

Follow @KevinOnCFB