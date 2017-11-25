Field-storming fans net Auburn $250,000 fine from the SEC

Here’s to guessing that everyone involved will say “War Damn Worth Every Penny” and not blink at writing that check.
With a berth in the SEC championship game and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, No. 6 Auburn upset top-ranked Alabama in the latest installment of the Iron Bowl. Not surprisingly, Tigers fans stormed the field to celebrate the win over their hated rival.
Given the SEC’s policy on field/court-storming, it’s also not surprising that the conference announced shortly after the huge win that the university has been fined $250,000. From the league’s release:
Financial penalties, which were increased by action taken during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings, are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.
AU had previously been fined $50,000 for storming the field following the 2013 Kick-Six win over Alabama, then $100,000 for court-storming that followed the 2016 men’s basketball win over Kentucky.
“The Conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field. We want exciting experiences around SEC games, but also seek to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, spectators and officials.”
Seeing as the SEC is distributing $40 million-plus per school annually, I’m thinking that, again, there will be no blinking involved when this check is written and cashed.