Gary Patterson, TCU agree on two-year extension through 2024

Gary Patterson will have yet another reason to celebrate this extended holiday weekend.
First, his 12th-ranked TCU squad knocked off Baylor Friday afternoon to earn a spot opposite Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday in Arlington. Then, shortly after that, the Horned Frogs’ longtime head coach announced that he has reached an agreement on a new contract extension.
Patterson is now signed through the 2024 season, which the football program subsequently confirmed on its Twitter account.
Patterson’s old contract, which he signed in August of last year, was set to run through 2022, meaning this is a two-year extension.
There is no word yet on what type of raise is involved for Patterson, who made $5.1 million this year according to the USA Today salary database. That total is ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 behind Texas’ Tom Herman.
The new deal comes amidst renewed talk that another school, Texas A&M in particular, could make a run at Patterson.
The 57-year-old Patterson is in his 20th year with the program, the last 17 full seasons as head coach. He has a school-record 159 wins, including 10 this season.
Patterson has put together 10 or more wins in 11 of those seasons; prior to his arrival, TCU had just four such seasons in a history that dates back to 1897.