Nick Fitzgerald could be good for spring after undergoing surgery

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 10:22 AM EST
It appears the gruesome injury that Nick Fitzgerald suffered Thanksgiving Day night won’t have too much of an impact on his preparations for the 2018 season.

Fitzgerald suffered what was later determined to be a dislocated ankle in the first quarter of the Egg Bowl loss to Ole Miss. Friday, the Bulldogs relayed via the football program’s official Twitter account that the quarterback underwent successful surgery earlier in the day to repair the damage.

In his own tweet, Fitzgerald called the injury and subsequent surgery a “[m]inor setback for a major comeback!’

Fitzgerald’s father also told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger that, after he begins rehab in 6-8 weeks, he should be good to go for spring practice a few months down the road.

With Fitzgerald sidelined, true freshman Keytaon Thompson, the only other scholarship quarterback available to head coach Dan Mullen, is expected to get the start in MSU’s bowl game.

UCLA announces Chip Kelly as its new head coach

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
It’s been a busy morning on the coaching front, and it’s not even quite noon ET just yet.

Around the same time that Mike Riley was officially being canned by Nebraska, reports began to surface that Chip Kelly had finalized a deal to become the head coach at UCLA.  During ESPN‘s College GameDay show, it was reported that Kelly, who spent the 2017 season as an analyst for the network, had confirmed to them that he has taken the Bruins job.

Not long after he confirmed it to his old employer, his new employer officially welcomed him to the family.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chip Kelly to Westwood,” said athletic director Dan Guerrero. “His success speaks for itself, but more than that, I firmly believe that his passion for the game and his innovative approach to coaching student-athletes make him the perfect fit for our program. ‘Champions Made Here’ is more than just a mantra at UCLA, and I’m confident that Chip will lead UCLA Football back to competing for championships. I’d like to thank Josh Rebholz, Casey Wasserman and Troy Aikman for their input during this process, as their candor, experience and support were invaluable.”

“It is an absolute honor to join the Bruin Family, and I am grateful to Chancellor Block and to Dan Guerrero for this incredible opportunity,” said Kelly. “UCLA is a world-class institution with a distinguished history in athletics, and we will do our part to uphold its tradition of excellence.”

Kelly’s contract is for five years and worth a total of $23.3 million.  There is what the school described as a $9 million reciprocal buyout contained in the contract.

Kelly, who had been heavily pursued by Florida, will be officially introduced at a Monday press conference.

The move is a return home of sorts for Kelly as he spent six seasons in the Pac-12, the first two as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and the last four as head coach.  In those four seasons, he led the Ducks to a 44-5 record, three conference championships, a Rose Bowl win and an appearance in the BCS title game.

Kelly’s been removed from the college game, coaching-wise, since 2012 as he spent the 2013-15 seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and 2016 in the same capacity with the San Francisco 49ers.

Incidentally, Kelly was hired by UCLA on his 54th birthday.  The man Kelly replaced, Jim Mora, was fired on his 56th birthday.

Nebraska makes firing of Mike Riley official

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 11:26 AM EST
And there you have it.

Even prior to the embarrassing Black Friday loss to rival Iowa, it was long thought that Nebraska and Mike Riley would part ways at season’s end. Following a meeting Saturday morning, NU officially announced that Riley has been fired as the Cornhuskers head football coach.

The decision was made by Bill Moos after the athletic director consulted with university leaders, the school stated.

“Mike Riley has brought tremendous professionalism and energy to the Nebraska football program, but unfortunately, those attributes have not translated to on-field success,” Moos said in a statement. “After a thorough review of all aspects of our football program, I have chosen to move in a different direction.”

In three seasons under Riley, the Cornhuskers went 19-19.  That included a 12-14 mark in Big Ten play.

With Riley out, the focus will shift to native son Scott Frost as a replacement.  If they can’t land the UCF head coach — Florida is expected to make a serious push this weekend — recently-dismissed Arkansas coach Bret Bielema will very likely be pursued.

All signs pointing to Brandon Peters out for Michigan vs. Ohio State, John O’Korn starting at QB

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
If Jim Harbaugh is to get off the Ohio State schneid, it appears he’ll have to go back to his quarterback of the past to help do so.

In last weekend’s loss to Wisconsin, Brandon Peters sustained a head injury and was removed from that game.  Ahead of Michigan’s annual hatefest with OSU in Ann Arbor, Peters spent the week in concussion protocol, casting significant doubt on the quarterback’s availability.

With the kickoff of The Game less than an hour away, all signs are pointing to Peters sitting and John O’Korn starting in his place.

Replacing the injured Wilton Speight, O’Korn started five games in the middle of the season.  In those five starts, the Wolverines went 3-2 and O’Korn tossed one touchdown against five interceptions.  Peters replaced O’Korn early in the Oct. 28 game against Rutgers and started the next three as well.  In those first three games in which Peters saw significant action, UM scored 30 or more points in each one; prior to Peters, they hadn’t scored 30-plus points in any game since Sept. 9.

After capping Nebraska’s worst season since 1961, Mike Riley meeting with AD on future

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 10:54 AM EST
The weight-challenged woman is not only warming up, but she’s clearing her throat and stepping up to the microphone.

Appropriately enough on Black Friday, Nebraska put the finishing touches on an epically bad season with an equally epically bad 56-14 loss to Iowa. In Lincoln, no less.

The loss dropped the Cornhuskers to 4-8 on the season; it’s the worst year record-wise for the once-proud program since they went 3-6-1 in 1961. Worse than the pair of five-win seasons the reviled Bill Callahan posted, the first of which marked only the second time (Frank Solich, 7-7, 2002) since that ’61 season that the ‘Huskers had failed to win at least nine games in a season.

Add it all up, and Mike Riley has posted a 19-19 record as the Cornhuskers head coach. It’s the worst three-year stretch for the ‘Huskers since… going 11-18-1 from 1959-61.

“I’m going to, I’m going to anticipate that,” Riley said when asked if he thought he’d be back for the 2018 season. “When I go to bed I’ll be hoping for that, because I would love to do this. I truly believe I’m exactly the right person to do that.”

Common sense, though, suggests that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, NU will mercifully pull the plug on the failed Riley experiment and set its sights on native son Scott Frost — and potentially Bret Bielema if the Frost pursuit falls short because Florida grabs him. In fact, a divorce could happen much sooner than any later.

Until The Watch concludes — an early-afternoon press conference is expected to announce the inevitable — we’ll leave you this reminder of the man Riley replaced:

The Cornhuskers won at least nine games in each of the seven seasons under Bo Pelini. His last two seasons, the ‘Huskers finished a combined 18-7, one less win and 12 fewer losses than Riley had in his three years.