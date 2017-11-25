No. 4 Oklahoma cruises into Big 12 Championship with blowout of West Virginia

In hindsight, Oklahoma could have suspended Baker Mayfield for its entire game against West Virginia and still won. Instead, Mayfield sat the first two plays and No. 4 Oklahoma scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions to blow past the overmatched Mountaineers for a 59-31 win.

Coupled with losses by No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami, the win increases the Sooners’ standing in the College Football Playoff derby, concludes OU’s regular season at 11-1 and hands Lincoln Riley‘s club its fourth straight regular season Big 12 championship, sending the Sooners into the Zombie Big 12 Championship against No. 12 TCU next Saturday.

Kyler Murray started the game at quarterback and played himself out of a job in two snaps. He opened the game with a 66-yard rush, setting up Rodney Anderson to punch in a 4-yard score to put the Sooners on top for good.

West Virginia’s first touch consumed nearly half the first quarter, moving 64 yards in 13 plays before settling for a 28-yard Evan Staley field goal.

Mayfield entered the game after that and Oklahoma was off to the races. He led five touchdown drives in five chances over the remainder of the first half, then another touchdown march on his only drive of the second half. He concluded his swan song by connecting on his first eight throws and firing as many touchdowns as incompletions, nailing 14-of-17 throws for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson led the Sooners with 13 carries for 118 yards and four touchdowns, all of them in the first half.

Oklahoma’s first eight drives — which, again, all ended in touchdowns — covered 579 yards on 42 snaps. That’s 13.79 yards a play. Murray played the majority of the second half, hitting 2-of-2 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 80 yards. As a team, Oklahoma gained 646 yards of total offense (333 passing, 313 rushing) with 26 first downs on 54 plays.

For West Virginia, Chris Chugunov played at quarterback for the injured Will Grier and hit 10-of-20 passes for 137 yards. Justin Crawford led all runners with 25 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns, all of them in the second half. West Virginia trailed 45-10 at halftime.

The Mountaineers closed their regular season at 7-5 (5-4 Big 12) and will wait for their bowl destination next Sunday.