No. 6 Auburn seizes SEC West with upset of No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl

There are rivalry games… and then there’s the Iron Bowl.
The biggest game in the SEC nearly every regular season lived up to the billing once again with a thrilling, back-and-forth battle between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn for three and a half quarters that resulted in a 26-14 upset win for the Tigers at home to seize control of the SEC West title, the conference as a whole and likely the race for a spot in the Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff.
The difference on the Plains for the home team was undoubtedly quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The transfer by way of Baylor and a junior college that many expected to lead Gus Malzahn’s offense to a storybook season was terrific on the biggest stage in the sport once again in leading Auburn to their second win over a No. 1 team in three weeks. The dual-threat threw for 237 yards with pinpoint accuracy against that feisty Tide secondary and really made a difference with his legs, scrambling out of several sacks and rushing for 51 yards and a score. Stidham formed a tough one-two punch in the backfield with Kerryon Johnson (106 yards, one touchdown rushing), who churned out tough carries and recorded the first points of the game by way of a perfectly executed jump pass.
However there’s also some concern for Auburn over the status of their star tailback as Johnson pulled up lame on a play late in the fourth quarter and could miss the SEC title game and possibly more. He injured his shoulder earlier in the game on a diving run toward the pylon and appeared to be favoring it as he made his way to the injury tent.
While the effort was one of the best of the year for the Tigers, the same could not be said for their opponents from Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban’s side was uncharacteristically undisciplined between penalties, bad snaps and some awful numbers on third down (3-of-11). Quarterback Jalen Hurts lost a fumble but was otherwise the only source of offense for Alabama, throwing for 112 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 82.
However there wasn’t any magic left in the team as the Tide lost for the first time in the regular season since September of 2015.
The result also shakes up the College Football Playoff standings and presumably puts a number of different scenarios in play for the SEC possibly placing two teams in the final four. At the very least the conference itself will secure one bid as Georgia and Auburn meet again, this time in Atlanta, for the conference championship next Saturday and a likely trip to the Sugar Bowl semifinal.
Folks on the Plains will turn their attention toward the rematch tomorrow however, as the rest of Saturday night will be left to celebrate another win over a No. 1 team and their hated rivals to the West.
The Pac-12 North title is on the line for No. 13 Washington State as they take on rival No. 17 Washington in the Apple Cup but neither team seemed to sense the urgency of such stakes after a half of play in rainy Seattle, with the Huskies slogging their way to a 24-0 lead in a game mostly dominated by defense.
Quarterback Jake Browning threw for only 68 yards but couldn’t find much down the field and was pressured several times as Chris Petersen’s team stuck mostly with the ground game given the conditions. Running back Myles Gaskin ran for 114 yards and two of the game’s touchdowns while Browning had a keeper for the other score.
Injuries were perhaps the bigger story for Washington in the half as two of the team’s biggest playmakers both went to the locker room with lower leg injuries. FBS record holder and leading receiver Dante Pettis was hurt while fielding a punt while No. 2 tailback Lavon Coleman seemed to twist his leg into the turf while getting tackled.
Much of the offense was the result of big defensive plays amid a pretty fired up crowd on Montlake. Wazzu quarterback Luke Falk managed just 132 yards through the air, getting sacked four times while throwing two interceptions. To make matters worse, the senior signal-caller also fumbled on a scramble in what was a nightmare start for the team needing a win in order to take the division crown and wind up in the Pac-12 title game.
The Cougars still have plenty of time and firepower to get back in this one but Washington is looking pretty determined to ruin their rival’s title hopes and hit the double-digit win mark for the second year in a row. The Apple Cup has been full of some wild games but you don’t get the vibe that this year’s edition will be all that memorable unless Falk, Mike Leach and company get things fixed in the locker room and come out determined to reverse this outcome.
Here’s the good news for No. 21 Stanford: the Cardinal carries a 14-10 lead over No. 8 Notre Dame at the half in Palo Alto. Here’s the better news: No. 17 Washington leads No. 13 Washington State at the half in Seattle, where a Huskies victory would hand Stanford the Pac-12 North championship and send the club to the Pac-12 Championship opposite No. 11 USC next week.
Notre Dame opened the scoring with an 83-yard snatch-and-dash connection from Brandon Wimbush to Kevin Stepherson, handing the Irish a 7-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the first quarter. Stanford pulled even on the next drive, knifing 72 yards in five plays, the last 29 on a Trenton Irwin pass from K.J. Costello.
The Cardinal forced a three-and-out on Notre Dame’s next possession, then took the lead with a 6-play, 55-yard march, mostly on Costello’s arm. He hit J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to give Stanford a 14-7 lead with 11:29 left in the first half.
Notre Dame cut into the deficit with a 38-yard Justin Yoon field goal with 2:36 left in the half.
Bryce Love has been mostly quiet in playing through a high ankle sprain; he’s rushed 10 times for 31 yards to this point. Costello closed the half connecting on 9-of-14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Wimbush has hit 7-of-14 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and leads the team with 37 yards on seven carries. Josh Adams has rushed 12 times for 27 yards.
Those who are no fans of the bloated bowl system (raises hand proudly) can take solace in this development.
This season there are 39 bowl games, including the playoff semifinals, meaning 78 teams need to reach the six-win threshold in order to keep APR scores amongst five-win teams from filling out the postseason field. Fortunately, the latter won’t be necessary.
From the Associated Press:
Temple’s 43-22 win over Tulsa guaranteed that there will be [at least] 78 teams at six wins. The week started with 70 teams already bowl eligible with four games matching 5-6 teams. UCLA, Purdue and Middle Tennessee won what were essentially bowl play-in games. …
Duke, Texas Tech and Buffalo also won their games to reach six wins and qualify.
There are actually four teams that could reach six wins when all of the dust is settled: Louisiana Tech (UTSA) and the winner of the Colorado (5-6) vs. Utah (5-6) matchup tonight, Florida State (Louisiana-Monroe) and New Mexico State (South Alabama) next Saturday.
This will mark the first time since 2014 that a five-win team/teams haven’t been needed to complete the bowl field.
No. 1 and No. 2 have already lost road games this week. It doesn’t appear No. 3 will be in the same danger.
Third-ranked Clemson leads No. 24 South Carolina 20-0 at the break in Columbia.
After downing a punt at the 1-yard line, Clemson’s Ryan Carter capitalized on a miscommunication by South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley as he grabbed an uncontested pass at the South Carolina 12 and waltzed into the end zone for the game’s first score.
That was the only score of the first quarter, but Clemson’s offense got in on the action in the second quarter with a 9-play, 80-yard drive that was keyed by two big Kelly Bryant passes and completed with a 1-yard Tavien Feaster run with 8:12 left in the first half.
Clemson put together a similar drive to close the half, moving 79 yards in 10 snaps, 40 of which came on a deep ball to Tee Higgins. Hunter Renfrow notched his second touchdown grab of the season, a 4-yarder, with 1:59 left in the half. Alex Spence‘s PAT was wide left after Dabo Swinney was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing with officials.
Bentley closed the half hitting 8-of-15 passes for 42 yards with the interception. Tyson Williams led the club with six carries for 35 yards and two grabs for 13 yards.
Bryant connected on 14-of-21 throws for 159 yards and the Tigers rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries in the half.
Clemson will receive to open the second half.