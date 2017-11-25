No. 7 Georgia stays in playoff position with win at Georgia Tech

The conventional wisdom suggests the SEC champion will go on to play in the College Football Playoff, with the expectation of the SEC champion being either an undefeated Alabama or one-loss SEC champ. Following a season-ending 38-7 victory on Saturday against Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC), No. 7 Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) did their part to make sure they remain in playoff contention with those qualifications in play.
The rushing combo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb may not have had a blockbuster day on the ground, but it was more than effective with a combined 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Michel’s touchdown run was especially smooth in the third quarter to put Georgia up 24-7.
https://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/934500517061058561
Jake Fromm had a role in the blowout too, of course. Fromm completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and he even picked up some rushing yards for good measure. Georgia doubled the offensive production of Georgia Tech in the game and prevented Georgia Tech from taking away time on the clock with long scoring drives.
Georgia will now take on either Alabama or Auburn in the SEC Championship Game next week in Atlanta. The opponent from the SEC West will be determined today in The Iron Bowl with Auburn hosting the No. 1 Crimson Tide. Auburn thrashed Georgia just a few weeks ago, but Georgia and Alabama have not played each other this season. Regardless of the opponent, the stakes will be high as it is universally accepted the SEC champion will be one of the four teams selected to play in the College Football Playoff. The only team that can potentially suffer a loss in the title game and still stand a decent shot of being included in the playoff without a mass chaos scenario in play appears to be Alabama, and even that is not a guarantee depending on the variables in play.
Georgia has not won the SEC championship since 2005, when the Bulldogs topped No. 3 LSU by a score of 34-14. Georgia is 0-2 in the conference title game since then, with back-to-back losses to No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama in 2011 and 2012, respectively. Win or lose, Georgia is guaranteed to be going bowling. Georgia Tech will now have to wait and see if any bowl vacancies still need to be filled. At 5-6, Georgia Tech is not eligible for the postseason (Georgia Tech only played 11 games after having a game against UCF scrapped due to a hurricane early in the season. The Yellow Jackets could ask for a waiver but otherwise would have to be standing in line to fill any leftover bowl spots that may be available. And those vacancies may not be there this season.
We now have a side story to the main storyline heading into the Big Ten championship game.
In the third quarter of the latest installment of The Game, J.T. Barrett went down with a knee injury that the FOX announcing crew ultimately stated was a meniscus issue with which the quarterback had been dealing. While Ohio State was able to weather that injury and beat rival Michigan, the fifth-year senior’s availability for the conference title game next Saturday in Indianapolis against Wisconsin is up in the air.
It was in Urban Meyer‘s postgame press conference, however, where the real fireworks started.
Various media outlets described the OSU head coach as “livid” and “pissed” over the injury, which Meyer stated was caused by a cameraman during pregame warmups Saturday. Meyer was so angry, in fact, that he called for an “all-out investigation” into the incident, presumably by the Big Ten.
While Meyer is pissed and one media outlet labeled the action that led to Barrett’s injury as malicious…
… Barrett himself stated he does not believe someone was maliciously trying to hurt him. Barrett, who stated that he will be playing next weekend despite the injury, also gave his account of how he was injured.
The winner of the Iron Bowl has played in the national title game every year save one since 2009 and that looks like it will be the case once again given the high level of play in the first half between the two in-state rivals on the Plains this Saturday afternoon.
While the score was a bit lower than some expected coming into the game, No. 6 Auburn managed to score some points late in order to hold a slim 10-7 lead at the break and what is shaping up to be yet another classic in a series that has produced plenty of memorable moments.
Auburn’s first scoring drive began with the team backed up against their own goal line inside the 10 but several big plays (and big completions) allowed them to quickly move down to the other end of the field before running back Kerryon Johnson executed a perfect jump pass to a wide open Nate Craig-Myers just in front of the goal post. It’s not often you see Alabama’s defense give up 12 play, 94 yard drives but that was quite the scene-setter for the home side — which was fired up in the middle of the effort thanks to appearances from alums Charles Barkley and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Both sides exchanged quarterback fumbles over the next few drives before Alabama evened the scored following a key fourth down conversion just past midfield. That’s when signal-caller Jalen Hurts (4-of-8, 51 yards passing, 38 yards rushing) tossed a 36 yard bomb to Jerry Jeudy in the back of the end zone, with the young freshman creating just enough separation to haul in the touchdown and swing momentum back to the Tide’s side. In addition to the stingy defense played by Nick Saban’s team, punter J.K. Scott proved to be quite the weapon with three punts that averaged 49 yards a piece to help Alabama win the field position battle in a big way.
The visitors from Tuscaloosa do get the ball to start the second half and, while it won’t be brought up in the locker room by either coaching staff, the stakes over the final frame are absolutely massive for both sides. The winner will capture the SEC West title, a trip to Atlanta for the conference championship game and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff so it goes without saying that the pressure is about to be turned up several notches in the next few hours.
Wisconsin has not lost to Minnesota since 2003, and after one half of play, it appears that streak will continue. Wisconsin’s defense has shut the door on the Gophers after one half of play, while the Badgers have put together a 17-0 lead in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Badgers had more points than Minnesota had offensive yards at halftime after going up 17-0, but the Gophers picked up some yards before the end of the half.
Wisconsin opened the scoring in the first quarter when Alex Hornibrook completed a short touchdown pass to tight end Troy Fumagalli to cap a 12-play drive. After the defense pitched a three-and-out to force a punt, Wisconsin tacked on three more with a 32-yard field goal off the leg of Rafael Gaglianone.
Wisconsin pushed the lead to 17-0 in the final minute of the half when Hornibrook completed a pass to Kyle Penniston from five yards out following a 27-yard run by Garrett Groshek.
Call it the Baker Backlash.
In the third quarter of UCF’s wild win over USF Friday night, quarterback Quinton Flowers scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to give the Bulls a lead late in the third quarter. As he was celebrating the score, he made some type of gesture with his hand near his nether region, which some interpreted to be obscene.
Because of somewhat of an outcry, the university released statements from both Flowers and head coach Charlie Strong addressing the incident. Below are the statements, in their entirety:
STATEMENT FROM USF QUARTERBACK QUINTON FLOWERS:
“It was in no way my intention to do anything offensive in Friday night’s tremendous game between two great teams and universities. I apologize if anything I did was interpreted the wrong way. I have always tried my best to be a good representative of USF and a positive example to young people.”
STATEMENT FROM USF HEAD COACH CHARLIE STRONG:
“I know who this young man is, I know his character and I don’t believe he intended to do anything that would offend anyone.”