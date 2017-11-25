No. 9 Ohio State beats Michigan despite losing J.T. Barrett to injury

The Michigan Wolverines played one of their best games of the season, and it was not enough to take down an Ohio State team that lost starting quarterback J.T. Barrett to a knee injury in the second half. The No. 9 Buckeyes dug out of a 14-0 hole in the first half and once again defeated their rivals from that state up north, 31-20, as they now prepare for a shot at a Big Ten championship.
With Ohio State leading 24-20 late in the fourth quarter after missing a field goal, John O’Korn passed the ball downfield where nobody but Ohio State players were in proximity for an easy interception. J.K. Dobbins started the late drive with a six-yard run and then Mike Weber broke free for a 35-yard touchdown by getting a good burst of speed and having the perfect angle to use to his advantage.
Barrett was forced to leave the game in the second half with a reported meniscus issue that he has been playing with recently. In his place stepped Dwayne Haskins, who performed admirably the way Cardale Jones once did against the Wolverines in relief just a few seasons ago. Haskins completed six of his seven passes for 94 yards and he took off for 24 rushing yards as well. Freshman running back Dobbins led the Buckeyes ground game with 101 rushing yards as Ohio State established the advantage on the line of scrimmage. Barrett’s status moving forward will be something to watch as Ohio State gets ready for next week’s game.
It was also just another frustrating example for Michigan fans just how much work there is still to be done in order to compete with Ohio State and for a Big Ten title. Granted, this season was always expected to be a step back from a year ago and the focus should have been shifted on 2018, but Jim Harbaugh needs to get the quarterback situation settled. He clearly does not have his Andrew Luck in Ann Arbor yet.
Ohio State will now play in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week. The Buckeyes continue to have a slight pulse in the playoff race as they prepare to take on Wisconsin next week. With two losses, even a Big Ten championship is not going to be enough to automatically slot the Buckeyes into the playoff, so Ohio State may still need a bit of help.
Michigan will wait to learn what bowl game they will be playing in after finishing the season in fourth place in the Big Ten East with losses to Ohio State, Michigan State, and Penn State (and Wisconsin).
We now have a side story to the main storyline heading into the Big Ten championship game.
In the third quarter of the latest installment of The Game, J.T. Barrett went down with a knee injury that the FOX announcing crew ultimately stated was a meniscus issue with which the quarterback had been dealing. While Ohio State was able to weather that injury and beat rival Michigan, the fifth-year senior’s availability for the conference title game next Saturday in Indianapolis against Wisconsin is up in the air.
It was in Urban Meyer‘s postgame press conference, however, where the real fireworks started.
Various media outlets described the OSU head coach as “livid” and “pissed” over the injury, which Meyer stated was caused by a cameraman during pregame warmups Saturday. Meyer was so angry, in fact, that he called for an “all-out investigation” into the incident, presumably by the Big Ten.
While Meyer is pissed and one media outlet labeled the action that led to Barrett’s injury as malicious…
… Barrett himself stated he does not believe someone was maliciously trying to hurt him. Barrett, who stated that he will be playing next weekend despite the injury, also gave his account of how he was injured.
The winner of the Iron Bowl has played in the national title game every year save one since 2009 and that looks like it will be the case once again given the high level of play in the first half between the two in-state rivals on the Plains this Saturday afternoon.
While the score was a bit lower than some expected coming into the game, No. 6 Auburn managed to score some points late in order to hold a slim 10-7 lead at the break and what is shaping up to be yet another classic in a series that has produced plenty of memorable moments.
Auburn’s first scoring drive began with the team backed up against their own goal line inside the 10 but several big plays (and big completions) allowed them to quickly move down to the other end of the field before running back Kerryon Johnson executed a perfect jump pass to a wide open Nate Craig-Myers just in front of the goal post. It’s not often you see Alabama’s defense give up 12 play, 94 yard drives but that was quite the scene-setter for the home side — which was fired up in the middle of the effort thanks to appearances from alums Charles Barkley and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Both sides exchanged quarterback fumbles over the next few drives before Alabama evened the scored following a key fourth down conversion just past midfield. That’s when signal-caller Jalen Hurts (4-of-8, 51 yards passing, 38 yards rushing) tossed a 36 yard bomb to Jerry Jeudy in the back of the end zone, with the young freshman creating just enough separation to haul in the touchdown and swing momentum back to the Tide’s side. In addition to the stingy defense played by Nick Saban’s team, punter J.K. Scott proved to be quite the weapon with three punts that averaged 49 yards a piece to help Alabama win the field position battle in a big way.
The visitors from Tuscaloosa do get the ball to start the second half and, while it won’t be brought up in the locker room by either coaching staff, the stakes over the final frame are absolutely massive for both sides. The winner will capture the SEC West title, a trip to Atlanta for the conference championship game and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff so it goes without saying that the pressure is about to be turned up several notches in the next few hours.
Wisconsin has not lost to Minnesota since 2003, and after one half of play, it appears that streak will continue. Wisconsin’s defense has shut the door on the Gophers after one half of play, while the Badgers have put together a 17-0 lead in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Badgers had more points than Minnesota had offensive yards at halftime after going up 17-0, but the Gophers picked up some yards before the end of the half.
Wisconsin opened the scoring in the first quarter when Alex Hornibrook completed a short touchdown pass to tight end Troy Fumagalli to cap a 12-play drive. After the defense pitched a three-and-out to force a punt, Wisconsin tacked on three more with a 32-yard field goal off the leg of Rafael Gaglianone.
Wisconsin pushed the lead to 17-0 in the final minute of the half when Hornibrook completed a pass to Kyle Penniston from five yards out following a 27-yard run by Garrett Groshek.
Call it the Baker Backlash.
In the third quarter of UCF’s wild win over USF Friday night, quarterback Quinton Flowers scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to give the Bulls a lead late in the third quarter. As he was celebrating the score, he made some type of gesture with his hand near his nether region, which some interpreted to be obscene.
Because of somewhat of an outcry, the university released statements from both Flowers and head coach Charlie Strong addressing the incident. Below are the statements, in their entirety:
STATEMENT FROM USF QUARTERBACK QUINTON FLOWERS:
“It was in no way my intention to do anything offensive in Friday night’s tremendous game between two great teams and universities. I apologize if anything I did was interpreted the wrong way. I have always tried my best to be a good representative of USF and a positive example to young people.”
STATEMENT FROM USF HEAD COACH CHARLIE STRONG:
“I know who this young man is, I know his character and I don’t believe he intended to do anything that would offend anyone.”