Rejoice! No five-win teams will go bowling this season

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 9:06 PM EST
Those who are no fans of the bloated bowl system (raises hand proudly) can take solace in this development.

This season there are 39 bowl games, including the playoff semifinals, meaning 78 teams need to reach the six-win threshold in order to keep APR scores amongst five-win teams from filling out the postseason field.  Fortunately, the latter won’t be necessary.

From the Associated Press:

Temple’s 43-22 win over Tulsa guaranteed that there will be [at least] 78 teams at six wins. The week started with 70 teams already bowl eligible with four games matching 5-6 teams. UCLA, Purdue and Middle Tennessee won what were essentially bowl play-in games. …

Duke, Texas Tech and Buffalo also won their games to reach six wins and qualify.

There are actually four teams that could reach six wins when all of the dust is settled: Louisiana Tech (UTSA) and the winner of the Colorado (5-6) vs. Utah (5-6) matchup tonight, Florida State (Louisiana-Monroe) and New Mexico State (South Alabama) next Saturday.

This will mark the first time since 2014 that a five-win team/teams haven’t been needed to complete the bowl field.

No. 17 Washington jumps out to big Apple Cup lead at halftime over No. 13 Washington State

By Bryan FischerNov 25, 2017, 9:46 PM EST
The Pac-12 North title is on the line for No. 13 Washington State as they take on rival No. 17 Washington in the Apple Cup but neither team seemed to sense the urgency of such stakes after a half of play in rainy Seattle, with the Huskies slogging their way to a 24-0 lead in a game mostly dominated by defense.

Quarterback Jake Browning threw for only 68 yards but couldn’t find much down the field and was pressured several times as Chris Petersen’s team stuck mostly with the ground game given the conditions. Running back Myles Gaskin ran for 114 yards and two of the game’s touchdowns while Browning had a keeper for the other score.

Injuries were perhaps the bigger story for Washington in the half as two of the team’s biggest playmakers both went to the locker room with lower leg injuries. FBS record holder and leading receiver Dante Pettis was hurt while fielding a punt while No. 2 tailback Lavon Coleman seemed to twist his leg into the turf while getting tackled.

Much of the offense was the result of big defensive plays amid a pretty fired up crowd on Montlake. Wazzu quarterback Luke Falk managed just 132 yards through the air, getting sacked four times while throwing two interceptions. To make matters worse, the senior signal-caller also fumbled on a scramble in what was a nightmare start for the team needing a win in order to take the division crown and wind up in the Pac-12 title game.

The Cougars still have plenty of time and firepower to get back in this one but Washington is looking pretty determined to ruin their rival’s title hopes and hit the double-digit win mark for the second year in a row. The Apple Cup has been full of some wild games but you don’t get the vibe that this year’s edition will be all that memorable unless Falk, Mike Leach and company get things fixed in the locker room and come out determined to reverse this outcome.

Stanford leading Notre Dame in what could be a great night for the Cardinal

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2017, 9:40 PM EST
Here’s the good news for No. 21 Stanford: the Cardinal carries a 14-10 lead over No. 8 Notre Dame at the half in Palo Alto. Here’s the better news: No. 17 Washington leads No. 13 Washington State at the half in Seattle, where a Huskies victory would hand Stanford the Pac-12 North championship and send the club to the Pac-12 Championship opposite No. 11 USC next week.

Notre Dame opened the scoring with an 83-yard snatch-and-dash connection from Brandon Wimbush to Kevin Stepherson, handing the Irish a 7-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the first quarter. Stanford pulled even on the next drive, knifing 72 yards in five plays, the last 29 on a Trenton Irwin pass from K.J. Costello.

The Cardinal forced a three-and-out on Notre Dame’s next possession, then took the lead with a 6-play, 55-yard march, mostly on Costello’s arm. He hit J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to give Stanford a 14-7 lead with 11:29 left in the first half.

Notre Dame cut into the deficit with a 38-yard Justin Yoon field goal with 2:36 left in the half.

Bryce Love has been mostly quiet in playing through a high ankle sprain; he’s rushed 10 times for 31 yards to this point. Costello closed the half connecting on 9-of-14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Wimbush has hit 7-of-14 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and leads the team with 37 yards on seven carries. Josh Adams has rushed 12 times for 27 yards.

Clemson in control at South Carolina

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2017, 9:06 PM EST
No. 1 and No. 2 have already lost road games this week. It doesn’t appear No. 3 will be in the same danger.

Third-ranked Clemson leads No. 24 South Carolina 20-0 at the break in Columbia.

After downing a punt at the 1-yard line, Clemson’s Ryan Carter capitalized on a miscommunication by South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley as he grabbed an uncontested pass at the South Carolina 12 and waltzed into the end zone for the game’s first score.

That was the only score of the first quarter, but Clemson’s offense got in on the action in the second quarter with a 9-play, 80-yard drive that was keyed by two big Kelly Bryant passes and completed with a 1-yard Tavien Feaster run with 8:12 left in the first half.

Clemson put together a similar drive to close the half, moving 79 yards in 10 snaps, 40 of which came on a deep ball to Tee HigginsHunter Renfrow notched his second touchdown grab of the season, a 4-yarder, with 1:59 left in the half. Alex Spence‘s PAT was wide left after Dabo Swinney was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing with officials.

Bentley closed the half hitting 8-of-15 passes for 42 yards with the interception. Tyson Williams led the club with six carries for 35 yards and two grabs for 13 yards.

Bryant connected on 14-of-21 throws for 159 yards and the Tigers rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries in the half.

Clemson will receive to open the second half.

Nick Saban: Alabama ‘deserves opportunity to get in playoff’

By John TaylorNov 25, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
And let the arguments and posturing commence in earnest.

Even before No. 6 Auburn put the finishing touches on its Iron Bowl upset of No. 1 Alabama, the questions began: could a one-loss non-SEC champion Crimson Tide team earn a spot in the College Football Playoff?  The short answer is, well, yeah — last season, one-loss Ohio State made it over two-loss Penn State, and the Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes head-to-head.

The biggest difference there, however, is résumé.

While Alabama beat a Florida State team that was ranked No. 3 in the 2017 opener, the Seminoles’ season imploded into a 5-6 record heading into the regular-season finale.  That means the only quality wins UA has for its argument is No. 14 Mississippi State (they’ll drop after the Egg Bowl loss) and No. 18 LSU.  Ohio State, meanwhile, had wins over three teams that finished the 2016 regular season ranked in the CFP Top 10: No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Wisconsin No. 9 Oklahoma.  The losses — No. 7 Penn State for OSU, No. 6 (for now) Auburn for UA — are essentially a wash.

The arguments in both directions are expected to be hot and heavy ahead of next weekend’s Selection Sunday, especially if two-loss OSU knocks off unbeaten Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game a week from today.  With that in mind, Nick Saban has already begun stumping for his one-loss squad.

Alabama’s best hope to become the second SEC team to make the playoffs this season — let’s face it, the SEC champion, even if it’s two-loss Auburn, isn’t being left out — is for Ohio State to lose to Wisconsin, two-loss TCU to beat one-loss Oklahoma and possibly a three-loss (or four, pending tonight’s Notre Dame game) Stanford to win the Pac-12.  That would seem to be the easiest path, relatively speaking, for the Crimson Tide to qualify for a fourth straight playoff, assuming it doesn’t matter who wins the ACC championship game.

Even then, though, you have to wonder if the playoff committee can justify in its own mind putting two teams from the same conference into the tourney while leaving out TWO Power Five conference champions — especially when it’s a team like the Crimson Tide which, despite having just the one loss, carrying such a lackluster and underwhelming résumé into the argument.

And if Ohio State is the Big Ten champion?  Wins over No. 10 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan State and what will likely be a No. 2 or No. 3 Wisconsin should make Alabama fans very nervous over their team’s postseason fate — even given OSU’s inexplicable loss to Iowa.