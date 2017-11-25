Stanford leading Notre Dame in what could be a great night for the Cardinal

Here’s the good news for No. 21 Stanford: the Cardinal carries a 14-10 lead over No. 8 Notre Dame at the half in Palo Alto. Here’s the better news: No. 17 Washington leads No. 13 Washington State at the half in Seattle, where a Huskies victory would hand Stanford the Pac-12 North championship and send the club to the Pac-12 Championship opposite No. 11 USC next week.

Notre Dame opened the scoring with an 83-yard snatch-and-dash connection from Brandon Wimbush to Kevin Stepherson, handing the Irish a 7-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the first quarter. Stanford pulled even on the next drive, knifing 72 yards in five plays, the last 29 on a Trenton Irwin pass from K.J. Costello.

The Cardinal forced a three-and-out on Notre Dame’s next possession, then took the lead with a 6-play, 55-yard march, mostly on Costello’s arm. He hit J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to give Stanford a 14-7 lead with 11:29 left in the first half.

Notre Dame cut into the deficit with a 38-yard Justin Yoon field goal with 2:36 left in the half.

Bryce Love has been mostly quiet in playing through a high ankle sprain; he’s rushed 10 times for 31 yards to this point. Costello closed the half connecting on 9-of-14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Wimbush has hit 7-of-14 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and leads the team with 37 yards on seven carries. Josh Adams has rushed 12 times for 27 yards.