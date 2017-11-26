2017 College Football Bowl Projections after Week 13

Thanksgiving weekend in college football brought plenty of turkey, gravy and an extra dose of chaos as the postseason picture in the sport was shaken up from coast-to-coast. No matter if you were looking at the College Football Playoff or trying to figure out the various conference races, chances are you saw a surprise outcome or two in Week 13 given the number of results that ranged from eye-opening to downright shocking.

With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcement. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 16th:

College Football Playoff

Bowl Teams Rose Bowl No. 2 Oklahoma No. 3 Auburn Sugar Bowl No. 1 Clemson No. 4 Alabama

New Year’s Six

Bowl Teams Peach Bowl UCF Wisconsin Fiesta Bowl USC Ohio State Orange Bowl Miami Georgia Cotton Bowl Notre Dame Penn State

2016 FBS Bowl Games

Bowl Teams New Orleans Bowl Troy North Texas Cure Bowl Western Kentucky Georgia State Las Vegas Bowl Arizona State Boise State New Mexico Bowl Colorado State Marshall Camellia Bowl Akron Arkansas State Boca Raton Bowl South Florida Florida Atlantic Frisco Bowl Houston Ohio Gasparilla Bowl Memphis UAB Bahamas Bowl Florida International Northern Illinois Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Wyoming Central Michigan Birmingham Bowl Duke SMU Armed Forces Bowl Army* Southern Miss Dollar General Bowl Toledo App. State Hawaii Bowl Fresno State Navy Cactus Bowl Kansas State Oregon Quick Lane Bowl Western Michigan West Virginia Heart of Dallas Bowl Texas Tech UCLA Independence Bowl Louisiana Tech Wake Forest Pinstripe Bowl Boston College Iowa Texas Bowl Texas Missouri Foster Farms Bowl San Diego State Washington State Military Bowl Virginia Temple Camping World Bowl Virginia Tech Oklahoma State Alamo Bowl TCU Washington Holiday Bowl Northwestern Stanford Belk Bowl Texas A&M N.C. State Sun Bowl Louisville Arizona Music City Bowl Kentucky Purdue TaxSlayer Bowl Florida State Mississippi State Liberty Bowl Iowa State Utah Arizona Bowl Utah State N.M. State Outback Bowl South Carolina Michigan Citrus Bowl Michigan State LSU

*Accepted bowl invite

+ Buffalo, Middle Tennessee and UTSA also qualified for a bowl