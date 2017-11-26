Arizona State officially fires Todd Graham

What was reported earlier today is now official: Todd Graham is out as Arizona State’s head coach. But not yet. Graham will stay on through the Sun Devils’ to-be-determined bowl game, which will mean the original staff will also stay on through the new Signing Day of Dec. 20.

Here’s the statement from AD Ray Anderson:

Todd Graham has been relieved of his duties as the head football coach of Arizona State University, announced Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson Sunday morning. Graham and his staff will remain with the program through their bowl appearance.



When evaluating our head coaches, we have been very clear in our four-prong approach: integrity, academics, performance and fan affinity advancement.



From the moment he arrived in Tempe, Todd helped change the culture and emphasized the student in student-athlete here at Arizona State, elevating the program to unprecedented heights in the classroom and strong citizenship across the board.



However, our athletic department, university and community expect our football program to compete on the field for Pac-12 titles, be competitively consistent and qualify to participate in major bowl games on a regular basis. In evaluating Todd’s body of work over a four-year period, it became clear that a change is necessary.



We are committed to turning Sun Devil Football into an elite program and competing nationally on a consistent basis.



A national search will begin immediately and we will be deliberate in hiring a leader that fits our expectations as a program and a university.

Anderson is expected to move quickly to hire Graham’s replacement, and will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. local time to discuss the move. Graham went 46-31 in his six seasons in Tempe; he was 28-12 over the first half of his tenure and 18-19 in the second half.