Arizona State reportedly fires Todd Graham

Todd Graham was reportedly fired as Arizona State’s head coach Sunday morning after six seasons on the job. USA Today‘s Dan Wolken reported Saturday night that the Arizona game would be Graham’s last, win or lose, and on Sunday morning news began to leak out through the Arizona State press that Graham was out.

BREAKING: Todd Graham has officially been fired as ASU's head coach. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) November 26, 2017

The Arizona Republic reported that Graham will be owed the remainder of his contract, which runs through June 30, 2021 and will cost Arizona State over $12 million.

Arizona State beat Arizona last night, 42-30, ending the Sun Devils’ regular season at 7-5. That was a marked improvement from the two consecutive bowl-less seasons in 2015 and ’16, but well below the standard Graham set in 2012-14, when he went 28-12 and won the Pac-12 South in 2013.

Devils Digest reported that Graham will stay on to coach the Sun Devils’ as-yet-determined bowl game.

Correction to what I reported earlier: Graham will coach the bowl game. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) November 26, 2017

All that’s left now is for Arizona State to make it official.