Iron Bowl records highest TV rating of college football regular season

The college football regular season is complete, and the Iron Bowl got in before the photo finish as the highest-rated game of the season.
No. 6 Auburn’s 26-14 win over No. 1 Alabama scored a 7.8 overall rating and a 17 share, beating out the 6.9 rating garnered by the Alabama-Florida State opener.
Saturday’s Iron Bowl was also CBS’s highest-rated regular season game since the 2013 Iron Bowl, better known as the Kick Six, which logged an 8.6 rating.
Saturday was also a record-setting day for Fox. No. 9 Ohio State’s 31-20 win over Michigan scored a 6.7 rating and a 17 share, making it the most-watched regular season game ever carried by the network. Ohio State-Michigan beat out the Buckeyes’ 39-38 win over Penn State on Oct. 28, which held the previous record at 6.4.
No. 12 TCU will be out a defensive starter as it takes on the torrid offense of No. 4 Oklahoma in the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship (12:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Safety Nick Orr was suspended for the first half of the game for his role in the bench-clearing skirmish during the Frogs’ 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.
In a related note: Oklahoma put up 38 points in the first half of the pair’s Nov. 11 game with Orr on the field.
The Big 12 also suspended Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty for half a game and defensive end D.J. Artis for a full game for their role in the fight. Both suspensions will be served in the Bears’ Big 12 opener against Kansas next season.
“These sanctions are the direct result of clear video evidence which shows Nick Orr and JaMycal Hasty throwing punches at opposing players, and D.J. Artis kicking and punching at TCU players ,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.
Interestingly, Oklahoma offensive lineman Dru Samia was also ejected from the Sooners’ 59-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday for throwing a punch, but no additional punishment has been announced for him as of yet.
Orr ranks third for TCU with 59 tackles to go with three TFLs and two interceptions.
Florida has made its hiring of Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen official. The program announced the hiring Sunday evening after it was first reported earlier this morning.
“Megan and I are very excited to get back to Gainesville and the University of Florida,” Mullen said in a statement. “I have such great memories of the championships we won during our time here and have a love for Florida. We are happy to be coming back to such a supportive administration, staff, student body and fan base, which is the premier football program in the country.
“We will give relentless effort in everything that we do on and off the field. Our commitment will match the passion that the Gator Nation has for this program.”
Mullen coached at Florida from 2005-08 under Urban Meyer, helping the Gators win two national championships and turning Tim Tebow into a household name.
He also worked for his new AD Scott Stricklin at Mississippi State previously.
“I strongly believe Dan is the most prepared candidate to have immediate and long-term success at the University of Florida,” Stricklin said. “Coach Mullen is one of the best offensive minds in all of college football, and has an unbelievable track record in tutoring successful quarterbacks.
“Coach Mullen will do a tremendous job in developing accountability and toughness through a well-coordinated strength and conditioning program. Dan will work closely with the coaching staff, academic advising staff and administrative team to give every student athlete he coaches the opportunity to grow and excel at a high level athletically, academically and socially.”
He takes over for Jim McElwain, who was fired last month after posting a 22-12 mark in two and a half seasons.
Mullen developed Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald into effective quarterbacks in Starkville, and his first order of business in Gainesville will be to turn Feleipe Franks — or Recruit/Transfer X — into the next great Gator quarterback.
No contract or introductory press conference details were included in the announcement.
Miami has suffered two losses this weekend.
The previously undefeated Hurricanes fell 24-14 to Pittsburgh on Friday, and in the process lost tight end Chris Herndon for the season to a knee injury.
Herndon will undergo surgery and miss Saturday’s ACC Championship against No. 3 Clemson and whatever postseason run results from that game. As a senior, that will also mark the end of his collegiate career.
Herndon finished the year as Miami’s second-leading receiver with 40 grabs for 477 yards and four touchdowns.
Michael Irvin II will start in Herndon’s place.
“I think he knows when everybody is relying on him more than in the past,” Richt told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I think it will help him play even better.”
Irvin, a sophomore, has caught five passes for 56 yards this season.
The first of the 39 bowl matchups is set.
The Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl announced its matchup on Sunday, selecting UAB and Ohio for the visit to the islands. Ohio finished the season 8-4 and in second place in the MAC East. UAB booked an 8-4 mark and a second place finish in the Conference USA West.
The matchup will be both program’s first appearance in the 4-year-old bowl game. It will be the 11th bowl trip in Ohio history and ninth under head coach Frank Solich. UAB has appeared in just one bowl game previously and, obviously, did not exist for two seasons before this one.
Here’s how the Blazers found out they were going to the Bahamas.
And Ohio:
The two sides have never met previously.
The Bahamas Bowl is set for a 12:30 p.m. ET kick on Friday, Dec. 22 on ESPN.