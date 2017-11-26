Michigan QB Wilton Speight announces transfer

Wilton Speight was Michigan’s quarterback for the past two seasons, and in 2018 he’d like to be someone else’s quarterback.

Speight announced his intention to transfer on Instagram Sunday. As a fifth-year senior, Speight will be a graduate transfer and eligible to play immediately.

Here’s his post:

“Thank you, Michigan. These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in January of 2014 as a kid from Virginia I didn’t know what to expect. Four years later I leave a Michigan Man,” Speight wrote in an Instagram post. “The amazing memories with my teammates, playing under the best coaches in America, and enjoying everything that this wonderful university and town have to offer. What a ride. “To the fans that stuck with us through thick and thin — thank you. To Coach Hoke for giving a kid with no offers a chance — thank you. To Coach Harbaugh for coming in and making me a better man and a better quarterback. For understanding this decision of mine and always having my back no matter what— thank you. “I don’t know where next will be, and I’ll use these next four weeks to figure that out. I’m excited to keep pursuing my dreams in a new jersey, but will forever root for the boys wearing the winged helmet. Go blue!”

Speight started 12 games last season and led Michigan to the verge of winning the Big Ten East championship until a disastrous performance — Speight turned the ball over twice at the goal line — contributed to the Wolverines’ 30-27 double overtime loss. He entered 2017 as the starter but injured his back in the Wolverines’ Sept. 23 visit to Purdue and did not play again.

He finished the year hitting 44-of-81 passes for 581 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Speight’s departure figures to open the floodgates for a full-fledged quarterback battle between rising junior Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey in 2018.