Michigan QB Wilton Speight announces transfer

Wilton Speight was Michigan’s quarterback for the past two seasons, and in 2018 he’d like to be someone else’s quarterback.
Speight announced his intention to transfer on Instagram Sunday. As a fifth-year senior, Speight will be a graduate transfer and eligible to play immediately.
Here’s his post:
“Thank you, Michigan. These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in January of 2014 as a kid from Virginia I didn’t know what to expect. Four years later I leave a Michigan Man,” Speight wrote in an Instagram post. “The amazing memories with my teammates, playing under the best coaches in America, and enjoying everything that this wonderful university and town have to offer. What a ride.
“To the fans that stuck with us through thick and thin — thank you. To Coach Hoke for giving a kid with no offers a chance — thank you. To Coach Harbaugh for coming in and making me a better man and a better quarterback. For understanding this decision of mine and always having my back no matter what— thank you.
“I don’t know where next will be, and I’ll use these next four weeks to figure that out. I’m excited to keep pursuing my dreams in a new jersey, but will forever root for the boys wearing the winged helmet. Go blue!”
Speight started 12 games last season and led Michigan to the verge of winning the Big Ten East championship until a disastrous performance — Speight turned the ball over twice at the goal line — contributed to the Wolverines’ 30-27 double overtime loss. He entered 2017 as the starter but injured his back in the Wolverines’ Sept. 23 visit to Purdue and did not play again.
He finished the year hitting 44-of-81 passes for 581 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Speight’s departure figures to open the floodgates for a full-fledged quarterback battle between rising junior Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey in 2018.
Imagine that, someone in the White House taking an interest on social media on a sports-related issue.
Earlier Sunday, reports indicated that Tennessee may be zeroing in on former Rutgers head coach and current Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano as its replacement for the fired Butch Jones. Fueled in part perhaps by visions of Gruden grandeur, the backlash against that potential hire was immediate, intense and over the Rocky Top. Especially when Schiano’s past connection to a scandal is factored in.
One Facebook response, by none other than White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, perfectly encapsulates a growing argument against the potential hire — an argument over a hire that has already morphed into protests on UT’s campus.
Some background.
Schiano was a part of the Penn State football program from 1990-95, first as a graduate assistant for one season and then as the defensive backs coach for five years. In a lawsuit stemming from the Jerry Sandusky scandal, it was alleged that Schiano witnessed Sandusky “doing something to a boy in the shower.” “Greg had come into his office white as a ghost,” testimony from Mike McQueary (the guy in the picture to which Mrs. Huckabee Sanders alluded) in a 2015 deposition read.
In response to those the allegations that arose in 2016, Schiano stated that he “never saw any abuse, nor had reason to suspect any abuse, during my time at Penn State.”
In response to this current and ongoing backlash against a Schiano hiring, it will be very interesting and enlightening and illuminating as to how athletic director John Currie and those actually pulling the strings on this coaching search proceed. In fact, how they’re proceeding is becoming clear as it looks as if the university is walking away from its pursuit.
No. 12 TCU will be out a defensive starter as it takes on the torrid offense of No. 4 Oklahoma in the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship (12:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Safety Nick Orr was suspended for the first half of the game for his role in the bench-clearing skirmish during the Frogs’ 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.
In a related note: Oklahoma put up 38 points in the first half of the pair’s Nov. 11 game with Orr on the field.
The Big 12 also suspended Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty for half a game and defensive end D.J. Artis for a full game for their role in the fight. Both suspensions will be served in the Bears’ Big 12 opener against Kansas next season.
“These sanctions are the direct result of clear video evidence which shows Nick Orr and JaMycal Hasty throwing punches at opposing players, and D.J. Artis kicking and punching at TCU players ,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.
Interestingly, Oklahoma offensive lineman Dru Samia was also ejected from the Sooners’ 59-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday for throwing a punch, but no additional punishment has been announced for him as of yet.
Orr ranks third for TCU with 59 tackles to go with three TFLs and two interceptions.
Florida has made its hiring of Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen official. The program announced the hiring Sunday evening after it was first reported earlier this morning.
“Megan and I are very excited to get back to Gainesville and the University of Florida,” Mullen said in a statement. “I have such great memories of the championships we won during our time here and have a love for Florida. We are happy to be coming back to such a supportive administration, staff, student body and fan base, which is the premier football program in the country.
“We will give relentless effort in everything that we do on and off the field. Our commitment will match the passion that the Gator Nation has for this program.”
Mullen coached at Florida from 2005-08 under Urban Meyer, helping the Gators win two national championships and turning Tim Tebow into a household name.
He also worked for his new AD Scott Stricklin at Mississippi State previously.
“I strongly believe Dan is the most prepared candidate to have immediate and long-term success at the University of Florida,” Stricklin said. “Coach Mullen is one of the best offensive minds in all of college football, and has an unbelievable track record in tutoring successful quarterbacks.
“Coach Mullen will do a tremendous job in developing accountability and toughness through a well-coordinated strength and conditioning program. Dan will work closely with the coaching staff, academic advising staff and administrative team to give every student athlete he coaches the opportunity to grow and excel at a high level athletically, academically and socially.”
He takes over for Jim McElwain, who was fired last month after posting a 22-12 mark in two and a half seasons.
Mullen developed Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald into effective quarterbacks in Starkville, and his first order of business in Gainesville will be to turn Feleipe Franks — or Recruit/Transfer X — into the next great Gator quarterback.
No contract or introductory press conference details were included in the announcement.
Miami has suffered two losses this weekend.
The previously undefeated Hurricanes fell 24-14 to Pittsburgh on Friday, and in the process lost tight end Chris Herndon for the season to a knee injury.
Herndon will undergo surgery and miss Saturday’s ACC Championship against No. 3 Clemson and whatever postseason run results from that game. As a senior, that will also mark the end of his collegiate career.
Herndon finished the year as Miami’s second-leading receiver with 40 grabs for 477 yards and four touchdowns.
Michael Irvin II will start in Herndon’s place.
“I think he knows when everybody is relying on him more than in the past,” Richt told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I think it will help him play even better.”
Irvin, a sophomore, has caught five passes for 56 yards this season.