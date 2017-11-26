Associated Press

No. 23 Boise State to host Fresno State in Mountain West Championship

By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
The Mountain West’s respective divisions were wrapped up last week, so it was a bit of an oddity that Mountain Division champion No. 23 Boise State closed its regular season at West Division champion Fresno State. The Bulldogs won the game 28-17 in Fresno, which concluded both team’s regular seasons at 7-1 in conference play. Given Fresno State had just won the head-to-head tiebreaker, it stood to reason Fresno State would also host next week’s rematch.

Alas, that will not be the case.

The Mountain West announced Sunday that Boise State will host the game by virtue of winning the conference’s version of a BCS poll. From the league:

By virtue of having a higher average ranking as determined by four computer polls of Sunday, November 26, Boise State will host Fresno State in the 2017 Mountain West Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. MT/4:45 p.m. PT and the game will be televised on ESPN for the second consecutive year.

In the four computer polls utilized by the Mountain West (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix and Wolfe), Boise State finished the season with a 30.25 average ranking, while Fresno State had a 34.25 average.

Saturday’s game will mark Fresno State’s third MW Championship appearance and Boise State’s second. The Broncos and Bulldogs also met in the 2014 conference championship, which Boise State won 28-14 on the blue turf.

Boise State holds an all-time 13-6 advantage in the series. The Broncos have won 13 of the 16 meetings since the programs began playing regularly in 2001.

The MW Championship will be the second time in FBS history that two teams have paired off in consecutive weeks, following a similar dynamic that played out in the Pac-12 in 2012. Stanford beat UCLA, 35-17 in Pasadena, in the regular season finale and then won the next week’s rematch, 27-24 in Palo Alto. Boise-Fresno is also one of seven conference championship rematches, joining the SEC (Auburn-Georgia), the Big 12 (Oklahoma-TCU), the Pac-12 (Stanford-USC), the American (Central Florida-Memphis), Conference USA (Florida Atlantic-North Texas) and the MAC (Akron-Toledo).

J.T. Barrett’s status uncertain for Big Ten Championship

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2017, 4:28 PM EST
Urban Meyer presumably has yet to begin the investigation for the real killer of J.T. Barrett‘s meniscus, but he did have time to provide an update on the Buckeye quarterback’s status ahead of No. 9 Ohio State’s showdown with No. 5 Wisconsin in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship.

And the update is that there is no update, at least not until later in the week.

Barrett was able to play through the injury until the second half of Saturday’s 31-20 win over Michigan. He completed 3-of-8 passes for 30 yards with one touchdown and rushed a team-high 15 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in the win.

If Barrett is not able to play, redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins will get the nod. Haskins came in for Barrett in relief against Michigan and earned the save, hitting 6-of-7 throws for 94 yards and rushing three times for 24 yards.

Either way, Ohio State’s game plan figures to feature lots of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber no matter who’s handing them the ball. Dobbins carried 15 times for a game-high 101 yards and a touchdown, and Weber added 12 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Should Barrett miss the game, that would bring to mind obvious parallels to the 2014 season, when Cardale Jones started for an injured Barrett and led Ohio State to a 59-0 blowout of Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, spring-boarding a controversial bid to the College Football Playoff and an eventual national championship.

Ohio State and Wisconsin will meet at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Texas A&M fires Kevin Sumlin

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2017, 3:57 PM EST
Texas A&M has fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after six seasons with the program, the school announced Sunday. Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks will serve as interim head coach.

Sumlin was on the hottest of hot seats ever since AD Scott Woodward all but confirmed Sumlin was coaching for his job in an appearance on Paul Finebaum‘s show in May. Sumlin got off to the worst possible start in blowing a 34-point lead at UCLA and was never able to pull out of that tailspin.

He concluded a 7-5 season with a 45-21 loss to No. 18 LSU.

“Kevin’s tenure included some remarkable achievements and he leaves our program as one of the winningest football coaches in our storied history,” Woodward said in a statement. “Kevin made us a better all-around football program and led our program with dignity and character. He’s a first-class person.”

“Our expectations at A&M are very high. We believe that we should compete for SEC championships on an annual basis and, at times, national championships. I believe that we need a new coach to take us there. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Kevin and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best.”

Sumlin finished 51-26 at Texas A&M. He never suffered through a losing season but also never seriously contended for the SEC West championship after his Johnny Manziel-led debut season of 2012.

According to the terms of Sumlin’s contract, he is owed $10.4 million within the next 60 days, regardless of whether or not he accepts another job.

With Sumlin officially out, Texas A&M will now in earnest begin its public pursuit of Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Report: Tennessee working to hire Greg Schiano

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2017, 2:46 PM EST
Tennessee fans wanted a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach to lead their program, and AD John Currie is about to bring them one. Just not that former Bucs head coach.

Greg Schiano will be named Tennessee’s new head coach today, according to a report from USA Today‘s Dan Wolken.

Schiano made his name in college football for turning around Rutgers, which at the time was the Kansas of its day. He guided the Scarlet Knights to an 11-2 season and a No. 12 final ranking in 2006, setting the stage for Rutgers to enjoy Big Ten membership today.

He would inherit a similar rebuild in Knoxville. While the Vols aren’t as historically bad as Rutgers, the program did suffer through its first 8-loss season and first winless SEC campaign this fall.

Schiano, of course, is now Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, and he would be expected to complete his duties with the Buckeyes before joining the Vols full-time.

Clemson, OU, Wisconsin and Auburn go top four in latest AP poll

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
The latest Associated Press Top 25 poll mirrored the top five of the Coaches’ Poll, with Clemson, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Auburn grabbing the all-important top four slots and Alabama as the first team among the also-rans. In fact, the coaches and the press were in agreement on the entire top eight teams.

Clemson moved to No. 1 after a 34-10 blowout of then-No. 24 South Carolina, but the Tigers barely held off Oklahoma, a 59-31 winner over West Virginia, for the top spot. Wisconsin moved to No. 3 after completing a 12-0 regular season, and two wins over No. 1 teams in three weeks were only enough to get Auburn to No. 4.

The full poll:

1. Clemson — 1,478 points (27 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma — 1,461 (24)
3. Wisconsin — 1,405 (10)
4. Auburn — 1,374
5. Alabama — 1,254
6. Georgia — 1,246
7. Miami — 1,119
8. Ohio State — 1,112
9. Penn State — 960
10. TCU — 956
11. USC — 936
12. Central Florida — 906
13. Washington — 764
14. Stanford — 693
15. Notre Dame — 592
16. Memphis — 582
17. LSU — 566
18. Oklahoma State — 532
19. Michigan State — 457
20. Northwestern — 378
21. Washington State — 328
22. Virginia Tech — 298
23. South Florida — 114
24. Mississippi State — 88
25. Fresno State — 57