Ole Miss officially strips interim tag, names Matt Luke head coach

In attempting to move on from its scandal, Ole Miss didn’t have to look very far to find the man that it hopes will lead it out of its looming NCAA darkness.

Sunday night, Ole Miss announced that Matt Luke has been officially named head football coach of the Rebels. Luke was named interim head coach in July after Hugh Freeze resigned amidst allegations that he used a university-issued cell phone to contact escort services.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Matt Luke has been officially named head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Press conference Monday at 11:30am. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/cS2w1LsPAi — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2017

As interim coach, Luke guided the Rebels to a 6-6 regular-season record, including a win in last Thursday’s Egg Bowl matchup with rival Mississippi State.

Luke, a Gulfport, Miss., native, played his college football in Oxford in the nineties. He also began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1999 before spending four seasons (2002-05) as the Rebels’ offensive line/tight ends coach. After six seasons at Tennessee and Duke, he returned to Ole Miss in 2012 as co-offensive coordinator and line coach.

He had spent the past five seasons in that same capacity prior to Freeze’s dismissal and before his elevation to the permanent job.

And, to address the elephant in the room, there are also some who think the selection of Luke portends bad news on the NCAA horizon, and this potentially helps to mitigate damages from sanctions. Not that we’d know anything about that.