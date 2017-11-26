Report: Tennessee working to hire Greg Schiano

Tennessee fans wanted a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach to lead their program, and AD John Currie is about to bring them one. Just not that former Bucs head coach.

Greg Schiano will be named Tennessee’s new head coach today, according to a report from USA Today‘s Dan Wolken.

Tennessee is finalizing the deal with Schiano. Hopes to name him later today, per person with direct knowledge. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 26, 2017

Schiano made his name in college football for turning around Rutgers, which at the time was the Kansas of its day. He guided the Scarlet Knights to an 11-2 season and a No. 12 final ranking in 2006, setting the stage for Rutgers to enjoy Big Ten membership today.

He would inherit a similar rebuild in Knoxville. While the Vols aren’t as historically bad as Rutgers, the program did suffer through its first 8-loss season and first winless SEC campaign this fall.

Schiano, of course, is now Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, and he would be expected to complete his duties with the Buckeyes before joining the Vols full-time.