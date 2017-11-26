Reports: Dan Mullen to Florida looking imminent

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Dan Mullen once coached at Florida, and once worked for Scott Stricklin. Now it appears he’s about to do both again.

Multiple reports Sunday afternoon indicate Stricklin, the former Mississippi State AD, is targeting the current Mississippi State coach to return to Gainesville, in a deal that could be done as soon as today.

Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

SOURCE: Florida is targeting Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen as its next head coach. Decision expected by the end of the day. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2017

FootballScoop followed up shortly thereafter, writing:

All along, Stricklin has felt Dan Mullen was a viable option. From their time at Mississippi State, Stricklin knew what he would be getting should he choose to offer the position to Mullen. However, Stricklin felt the need to investigate other names first.

(Full disclosure: I also write for FootballScoop.)

And now CBS Tampa sports director Ryan Bass is reporting that Mullen is in the process of buying his way out of his Mississippi State contract.

Source: Dan Mullen’s lawyer is in Mississippi State AD John Cohen’s office currently negotiating his buyout. Mullen to #Gators is happening. Announcement expected today. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 26, 2017

Mullen is 69-46 in nine seasons in Starkville, leading the Bulldogs to an unprecedented No. 1 ranking in 2014 and an 8-4 mark this season. He helped Florida win national championships in 2006 and ’08 as Urban Meyer‘s offensive coordinator, and his work with quarterbacks is unmatched in the college game today.

With Florida reportedly zeroing in on Mullen, it appears the door is open for Nebraska to bring home favored son Scott Frost.

Source tells @juanctoribio and myself #UCF’s Scott Frost was offered and turned down the #Gators job this morning, which is why they pivoted to Dan Mullen. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 26, 2017

Scott Frost went back and forth on meeting with Florida this weekend; ultimately decided not to pursue the job. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 26, 2017

Frost plays this weekend against Memphis in the AAC Championship, but Florida and Mullen are free to make a match, and it sounds as if this could be done sooner rather than later.