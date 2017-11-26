Reports: Dan Mullen to Florida looking imminent

Dan Mullen once coached at Florida, and once worked for Scott Stricklin. Now it appears he’s about to do both again.
Multiple reports Sunday afternoon indicate Stricklin, the former Mississippi State AD, is targeting the current Mississippi State coach to return to Gainesville, in a deal that could be done as soon as today.
Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel first reported the news.
FootballScoop followed up shortly thereafter, writing:
All along, Stricklin has felt Dan Mullen was a viable option. From their time at Mississippi State, Stricklin knew what he would be getting should he choose to offer the position to Mullen. However, Stricklin felt the need to investigate other names first.
(Full disclosure: I also write for FootballScoop.)
And now CBS Tampa sports director Ryan Bass is reporting that Mullen is in the process of buying his way out of his Mississippi State contract.
Mullen is 69-46 in nine seasons in Starkville, leading the Bulldogs to an unprecedented No. 1 ranking in 2014 and an 8-4 mark this season. He helped Florida win national championships in 2006 and ’08 as Urban Meyer‘s offensive coordinator, and his work with quarterbacks is unmatched in the college game today.
With Florida reportedly zeroing in on Mullen, it appears the door is open for Nebraska to bring home favored son Scott Frost.
Frost plays this weekend against Memphis in the AAC Championship, but Florida and Mullen are free to make a match, and it sounds as if this could be done sooner rather than later.
Tennessee fans wanted a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach to lead their program, and AD John Currie is about to bring them one. Just not that former Bucs head coach.
Greg Schiano will be named Tennessee’s new head coach today, according to a report from USA Today‘s Dan Wolken.
Schiano made his name in college football for turning around Rutgers, which at the time was the Kansas of its day. He guided the Scarlet Knights to an 11-2 season and a No. 12 final ranking in 2006, setting the stage for Rutgers to enjoy Big Ten membership today.
He would inherit a similar rebuild in Knoxville. While the Vols aren’t as historically bad as Rutgers, the program did suffer through its first 8-loss season and first winless SEC campaign this fall.
Schiano, of course, is now Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, and he would be expected to complete his duties with the Buckeyes before joining the Vols full-time.
The latest Associated Press Top 25 poll mirrored the top five of the Coaches’ Poll, with Clemson, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Auburn grabbing the all-important top four slots and Alabama as the first team among the also-rans. In fact, the coaches and the press were in agreement on the entire top eight teams.
Clemson moved to No. 1 after a 34-10 blowout of then-No. 24 South Carolina, but the Tigers barely held off Oklahoma, a 59-31 winner over West Virginia, for the top spot. Wisconsin moved to No. 3 after completing a 12-0 regular season, and two wins over No. 1 teams in three weeks were only enough to get Auburn to No. 4.
The full poll:
1. Clemson — 1,478 points (27 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma — 1,461 (24)
3. Wisconsin — 1,405 (10)
4. Auburn — 1,374
5. Alabama — 1,254
6. Georgia — 1,246
7. Miami — 1,119
8. Ohio State — 1,112
9. Penn State — 960
10. TCU — 956
11. USC — 936
12. Central Florida — 906
13. Washington — 764
14. Stanford — 693
15. Notre Dame — 592
16. Memphis — 582
17. LSU — 566
18. Oklahoma State — 532
19. Michigan State — 457
20. Northwestern — 378
21. Washington State — 328
22. Virginia Tech — 298
23. South Florida — 114
24. Mississippi State — 88
25. Fresno State — 57
Alabama fell from first to fifth in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Poll, released Sunday. Clemson moved to No. 1, followed by Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Auburn. All four teams received No. 1 votes.
The full poll:
1. Clemson — 1,485 total points (25 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma — 1,462 (12)
3. Wisconsin — 1,454 (21)
4. Auburn — 1,402 (4)
5. Alabama — 1,272
6. Georgia — 1,269
7. Miami — 1,123
7. Ohio State — 1,123
9. USC — 990
10. Penn State — 970
11. Central Florida — 957
12. TCU — 934
13. Washington — 822
14. Memphis — 656
15. Stanford — 640
16. LSU — 596
17. Notre Dame — 541
18. Oklahoma State — 506
19. Michigan State — 476
20. Northwestern — 387
21. Virginia Tech — 297
22. Washington State — 266
23. South Florida — 128
24. Mississippi State — 124
25. San Diego State — 86
What was reported earlier today is now official: Todd Graham is out as Arizona State’s head coach. But not yet. Graham will stay on through the Sun Devils’ to-be-determined bowl game, which will mean the original staff will also stay on through the new Signing Day of Dec. 20.
Here’s the statement from AD Ray Anderson:
Todd Graham has been relieved of his duties as the head football coach of Arizona State University, announced Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson Sunday morning. Graham and his staff will remain with the program through their bowl appearance.
When evaluating our head coaches, we have been very clear in our four-prong approach: integrity, academics, performance and fan affinity advancement.
From the moment he arrived in Tempe, Todd helped change the culture and emphasized the student in student-athlete here at Arizona State, elevating the program to unprecedented heights in the classroom and strong citizenship across the board.
However, our athletic department, university and community expect our football program to compete on the field for Pac-12 titles, be competitively consistent and qualify to participate in major bowl games on a regular basis. In evaluating Todd’s body of work over a four-year period, it became clear that a change is necessary.
We are committed to turning Sun Devil Football into an elite program and competing nationally on a consistent basis.
A national search will begin immediately and we will be deliberate in hiring a leader that fits our expectations as a program and a university.
Anderson is expected to move quickly to hire Graham’s replacement, and will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. local time to discuss the move. Graham went 46-31 in his six seasons in Tempe; he was 28-12 over the first half of his tenure and 18-19 in the second half.