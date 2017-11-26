TCU S Nick Orr suspended for first half of Big 12 Championship

No. 12 TCU will be out a defensive starter as it takes on the torrid offense of No. 4 Oklahoma in the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship (12:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Safety Nick Orr was suspended for the first half of the game for his role in the bench-clearing skirmish during the Frogs’ 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.

In a related note: Oklahoma put up 38 points in the first half of the pair’s Nov. 11 game with Orr on the field.

The Big 12 also suspended Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty for half a game and defensive end D.J. Artis for a full game for their role in the fight. Both suspensions will be served in the Bears’ Big 12 opener against Kansas next season.

“These sanctions are the direct result of clear video evidence which shows Nick Orr and JaMycal Hasty throwing punches at opposing players, and D.J. Artis kicking and punching at TCU players ,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.

Interestingly, Oklahoma offensive lineman Dru Samia was also ejected from the Sooners’ 59-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday for throwing a punch, but no additional punishment has been announced for him as of yet.

Orr ranks third for TCU with 59 tackles to go with three TFLs and two interceptions.