Texas A&M fires Kevin Sumlin

Texas A&M has fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after six seasons with the program, the school announced Sunday. Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks will serve as interim head coach.

Sumlin was on the hottest of hot seats ever since AD Scott Woodward all but confirmed Sumlin was coaching for his job in an appearance on Paul Finebaum‘s show in May. Sumlin got off to the worst possible start in blowing a 34-point lead at UCLA and was never able to pull out of that tailspin.

He concluded a 7-5 season with a 45-21 loss to No. 18 LSU.

“Kevin’s tenure included some remarkable achievements and he leaves our program as one of the winningest football coaches in our storied history,” Woodward said in a statement. “Kevin made us a better all-around football program and led our program with dignity and character. He’s a first-class person.”

“Our expectations at A&M are very high. We believe that we should compete for SEC championships on an annual basis and, at times, national championships. I believe that we need a new coach to take us there. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Kevin and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best.”

Sumlin finished 51-26 at Texas A&M. He never suffered through a losing season but also never seriously contended for the SEC West championship after his Johnny Manziel-led debut season of 2012.

According to the terms of Sumlin’s contract, he is owed $10.4 million within the next 60 days, regardless of whether or not he accepts another job.

With Sumlin officially out, Texas A&M will now in earnest begin its public pursuit of Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher.