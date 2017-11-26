UAB and Ohio set to meet in Bahamas Bowl

Florida has made its hiring of Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen official. The program announced the hiring Sunday evening after it was first reported earlier this morning.

“Megan and I are very excited to get back to Gainesville and the University of Florida,” Mullen said in a statement. “I have such great memories of the championships we won during our time here and have a love for Florida. We are happy to be coming back to such a supportive administration, staff, student body and fan base, which is the premier football program in the country.

“We will give relentless effort in everything that we do on and off the field. Our commitment will match the passion that the Gator Nation has for this program.”

Mullen coached at Florida from 2005-08 under Urban Meyer, helping the Gators win two national championships and turning Tim Tebow into a household name.

He also worked for his new AD Scott Stricklin at Mississippi State previously.

“I strongly believe Dan is the most prepared candidate to have immediate and long-term success at the University of Florida,” Stricklin said. “Coach Mullen is one of the best offensive minds in all of college football, and has an unbelievable track record in tutoring successful quarterbacks.

“Coach Mullen will do a tremendous job in developing accountability and toughness through a well-coordinated strength and conditioning program. Dan will work closely with the coaching staff, academic advising staff and administrative team to give every student athlete he coaches the opportunity to grow and excel at a high level athletically, academically and socially.”

Florida hires Dan Mullen from Mississippi State • MSU, 8 years before Mullen:

29-65 (.308) • MSU, Mullen's last 8 seasons

64-38 (.627) — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 26, 2017

He takes over for Jim McElwain, who was fired last month after posting a 22-12 mark in two and a half seasons.

Mullen developed Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald into effective quarterbacks in Starkville, and his first order of business in Gainesville will be to turn Feleipe Franks — or Recruit/Transfer X — into the next great Gator quarterback.

No contract or introductory press conference details were included in the announcement.