BYU removes Ty Detmer as offensive cooridnator

BYU’s only Heisman Trophy winner in school history may forever have a spot among the immortals of BYU football, but even that is not enough to save Ty Detmer his job as offensive coordinator. On Monday, BYU relieved Detmer as offensive coordinator as head coach Kalani Sitake looks to make improvements on the offensive side of the football. Detmer, however, remains under contract with BYU and may be moved to a different position.

BREAKING NEWS – #BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake has received Ty Detmer of his duties as offensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/CPU4zcSk3o — Jake Hatch (@JacobCHatch) November 27, 2017

The offensive numbers speak volumes for why this change was made in Provo. BYU ranked 119th in total offense, 124th in scoring offense, 120th in red zone scoring percentage (and 127th in red zone touchdown percentage), and 91st in passing offense. It has been a long season for the Cougars offense, and a change had to be made. Perhaps a reduced role on the staff will lead to a better performance. Detmer focusing all of his coaching energy on coaching the quarterbacks, for example, seems to be the logical step as long as Detmer is under contract for another year.

BYU joined the coaching staff under Sitake in 2016. Detmer, a College Football Hall of Famer, had previously been a high school coach for six seasons before returning to his alma mater.

