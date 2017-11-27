Chad Lunsford gets interim tag stripped by Georgia Southern

Move over Alabama. After taking a loss on the road against Auburn, the Crimson Tide are no longer the prohibitive favorite to win the national championship this season. According to Bovada, the Oklahoma Sooners are the new odds-on favorite to win it all this season.

The Sooners are preparing for a rematch with TCU in this week’s Big 12 championship game. With the Heisman Trophy frontrunner in Baker Mayfield, the Sooners are a touchdown favorite against the Horned Frogs. A win in the Big 12 championship game would essentially make Oklahoma a lock to make the College Football Playoff.

Bovada still has Alabama getting good odds to win the national championship. The Crimson Tide may not be playing for the SEC title this week, but they have the same odds from Bovada to win it all that Auburn and defending national champion Clemson do, with each listed at 17/4 odds.

Here are the latest championship odds from Bovada as we head into conference championship week:

Oklahoma 4/1

Alabama 17/4

Auburn 17/4

Clemson 17/4

Georgia 7/1

Ohio State 7/1

Wisconsin 9/1

Miami 16/1

TCU 100/1

USC 100/1

UCF 200/1

As you can probably tell by the championship odds, you can get a good sense of which teams are the favorites in this week’s conference championship games. The ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 each have decisive favorites this week in Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, respectively. The Pac-12 and SEC should be much closer to call if the Bovada odds are telling.

The Group of Five conference championship games could also be a tad more lopsided than their power conference counterparts.

Conf. Champ. Lines via @BovadaLV: ACC: Clemson -9.5

B12: Oklahoma -7

B1G: Ohio State -6

P12: USC -3

SEC: Auburn -2.5 AAC: UCF -7

CUSA: FAU -10.5

MAC: Toledo -20

