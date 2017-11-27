Iowa State signs Matt Campbell to a new contract

After stunning the college football world by beating then-No. 3 Oklahoma and then-No. 4 TCU in the span of a month, Matt Campbell rocketed to superstardom among the coaching ranks. And now he’s getting paid for it.

Iowa State announced a new contract for Campbell on Monday night, one that pays him an average of $3.5 million over the life of the 6-year term.

Excited to announce Matt Campbell has agreed to a new six-year

contract worth $22.5M. Matt's annual salary will increase

from $2.1M to $3.5M. We will also increase the football staff's annual compensation by $1M. Go Cyclones! #raisethestandard — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) November 27, 2017

“Matt and I agreed during the season to wait until after his last regular-season game to have these discussions,” Pollard said in a statement. “Matt, Erica (Campbell), Ellen (Pollard) and I met last night at our house and had a wonderful discussion about what matters to their family, their staff and our program. It is awesome that we share common values about loyalty, hard work and family. I could not be more excited for our fans and our student-athletes to have someone like Matt leading our program. He stands behind what he says and I look forward to helping him fulfill his dream of making Iowa State football one of the best programs in the nation.”

Said Campbell: “I want to thank Jamie (Pollard) for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State University. The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us – including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon – has been critical to my vision for our team going forward.”

Campbell led Iowa State to a 7-5 mark this fall, starting at 6-2 and rising as high as No. 15 in the CFP poll at one point, and also garnered reported interest from Nebraska and Tennessee.

Still just 37 years old, Campbell has won 10 games in his two seasons in Ames and owns 45 wins total as a head coach.