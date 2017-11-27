LOOK: Navy to don Blue Angels uniforms for Army game

Wearing special uniforms has become a tradition for the Army-Navy game.

That tradition will carry into 2017, and on Monday we got a glimpse of Navy’s special look.

The Midshipmen will honor the Blue Angels for next Saturday’s game. Presumably Nike will release Army’s look soon.

“Our partnership with the United States Naval Academy has afforded us the opportunity to tell some incredible stories through our specialty uniform designs and we hope, in some way, that the special moments we create on behalf of the Academy manifest the gratitude we feel. From the “Summer White” design to the “Don’t Tread on Me” uniforms, each opportunity leads down a path of research and information that drives us towards another special moment or achievement to celebrate,” Under Armour Senior Director of Creative Team Sports Adam Clement said in a statement. “This year we partnered with the Naval Academy to use the Army-Navy Game to honor the incredible pilots that make up the Blue Angels. Anyone who has had the privilege of watching the Blue Angels perform knows there is no show quite like it. It inspires and excites all who stand witness and we couldn’t think of a better way to pay homage to their great feats than creating a uniform that pays tribute to them.”

Go Navy! Beat Army! #NavyFootball debuts the Under-Armour-designed, Blue Angels-inspired uniforms the team will wear for the #ArmyNavy Game pic.twitter.com/kROtSzvIH8 — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) November 27, 2017

Are you ready for #ArmyNavy? @NavyFB will be wearing Blue Angels-inspired uniforms for the 118th Army-Navy Game! pic.twitter.com/qndiFz1tcQ — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) November 27, 2017

The 118th Army-Navy game will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 in Philadelphia (3 p.m. ET, CBS). Navy holds a 60-50-7 all-time advantage, but Army snapped a series-record 14-game losing streak with a 21-17 win last season.