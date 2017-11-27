LSU LB Arden Key not expected to miss bowl following pinky surgery

Enough is enough for LSU’s Arden Key. After playing through the bulk of the 2017 season with a bad pinky, Key will undergo surgery to repair his busted digit, according to a report from The Advocate.

The surgery Key will have done will keep him out of some practices in the next month, but it is expected Key will be available to play in LSU’s bowl game.Key has been playing with an injury on his pinky for the past two months while wearing a cast or bandages. And one look at the finger situation on Key’s right hand is all you need to know to understand this is an issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible at this point.

Ed Orgeron said last week that Key's mom promised him her son would play this season. O: "And other people would think, well, I don't know … that was not the case." Played with a crooked finger in 4 games.https://t.co/1hGSm6OOXw #LSU pic.twitter.com/XR3ZSldp2C — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 27, 2017

Key has played in eight games this season and recorded 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He has also forced a fumble. Key has missed each of the LSU’s final two games of the regular season against Tennessee and Texas A&M and he missed the first two games of the season as well.

It is unknown what bowl game LSU will be heading this season at this time.

