Penn State trustee issues statement of support for Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano‘s association with Penn State — even though he has no credible association with that Penn State — submarined his chances of getting the Tennessee job.

On Monday, a Penn State trustee released a statement coming to Schiano’s aid.

Trustee Anthony Lubrano said, “I can confidently say Coach Greg Schiano had nothing to do with Sandusky scandal. Any stories about his involvement are uncorroborated and without basis in fact. To impugn Mr. Schiano’s character based on hearsay alone is irresponsible and unfair.”

Read the full statement below.

Statement from Penn State Trustee Anthony Lubrano on Greg Schiano pic.twitter.com/eqSy4gb6wq — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 27, 2017

On second thought, perhaps it’s not the greatest thing for Schiano to have his name and “Penn State” in the same sentence again.

In a perhaps more welcome endorsement, Urban Meyer also defended Schiano on Monday.

“He’s an elite person, elite father, elite husband, elite friend and elite football coach,” he said. “I stand by my coach.”