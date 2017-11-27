Texas RB Chris Warren to transfer

Texas couldn’t run the ball this season, and one of the players tasked with running that ball is on his way out the door. Texas left tackle Connor Williams also declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.
Running back Chris Warren intends to transfer, as first reported by Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods and since confirmed by many in the Austin media.
Not long after, Warren announced the decision on Twitter.
Warren actually started last season ahead of D’Onta Foreman on the depth chart, but quickly dropped behind the future Doak Walker Award winner. Kyle Porter was the opening day starter for Texas this season, and the job eventually was passed around amongst a committee.
Warren carried the ball 71 times, second most among running backs, for 314 yards and six touchdowns. The bulk of those yards came against San Jose State, when he rushed 16 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns, meaning Warren carried 55 times for 148 yards and one score over the other 11 games. He made his mark as a pass-catcher in limited opportunity, and moved to tight end later in the year, catching 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
That position switch is the impetus for Warren’s impending school switch, however.
A junior from Rockwall, Texas, Warren would have to sit out a year unless he manages to graduate and play immediately as a graduate transfer.
With Warren out of the mix, the Texas running back rotation will consist of Porter and true freshman Toneil Carter and Daniel Young.