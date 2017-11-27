Tennessee AD admits to tabbing Greg Schiano “a leading candidate” for Vols job

A day after Tennessee fans melted down in reaction to the pending hiring of Greg Schiano as head coach of the Vols, Tennessee Athletics Director John Currie has issued a statement confirming the Ohio State defensive coordinator was indeed the leading candidate for the job.
Currie released a statement Monday morning outlining the logic that went into the decision to move forward with Schiano as a leading candidate. In it, Currie addressed the past of Schiano from his time at Penn State, which had become a boiling point for outrage upon learning Schiano would be the next head coach in Knoxville.
We carefully interviewed and vetted him, as we do candidates for all positions. He received the highest recommendations for character, family values and commitment to academic achievement and student-athlete welfare from his current and former athletics directors, players, coaching colleagues and experienced media figures.
Coach Schiano worked at Penn State from 1990-1995. Consequently, we, of course, carefully reviewed the 2012 investigation report by Louis Freeh. Coach Schiano is not mentioned in the Freeh report and was not one of the more than 400 people interviewed in the investigation. We also confirmed that Coach Schiano was never deposed and never asked to testify in any criminal or civil matter. And, we conferred with our colleagues at The Ohio State University, who had conducted a similar inquiry after the 2016 release of testimony. I know that Coach Schiano will continue to have great success in his coaching career and wish him and his family well.
This statement may not do much to calm the tension in Knoxville right now, as Currie admits Schiano was the best option he came up with even after supposedly exhausting the vetting process on his end. Now, Tennessee is back to the beginning of the coaching search and the next coach will know for a fact he was the second choice behind Schiano. Who is next on the list of candidates remains to be seen, but hopefully Currie and Tennessee will manage to avoid a similar toxic reaction from fans in the future.
BYU’s only Heisman Trophy winner in school history may forever have a spot among the immortals of BYU football, but even that is not enough to save Ty Detmer his job as offensive coordinator. On Monday, BYU relieved Detmer as offensive coordinator as head coach Kalani Sitake looks to make improvements on the offensive side of the football. Detmer, however, remains under contract with BYU and may be moved to a different position.
The offensive numbers speak volumes for why this change was made in Provo. BYU ranked 119th in total offense, 124th in scoring offense, 120th in red zone scoring percentage (and 127th in red zone touchdown percentage), and 91st in passing offense. It has been a long season for the Cougars offense, and a change had to be made. Perhaps a reduced role on the staff will lead to a better performance. Detmer focusing all of his coaching energy on coaching the quarterbacks, for example, seems to be the logical step as long as Detmer is under contract for another year.
BYU joined the coaching staff under Sitake in 2016. Detmer, a College Football Hall of Famer, had previously been a high school coach for six seasons before returning to his alma mater.
Multiple reports Monday all lead to the same conclusion at Georgia Southern. Chad Lunsford, who had been named the interim head coach, will be the program’s full-time head coach.
Lunsford was named the interim coach of the Eagles on October 22 following the removal of former head coach Tyson Summers. After taking over a program that struggled to a record of 0-6, Summers coached Georgia Southern to a 2-3 finish to the season with one game left to play this week against Coastal Carolina.
Lunsford has been with the Georgia Southern football program for five years while holding multiple positions during that span. Prior to his return to Georgia Southern, where he worked when the program was an FCS program, Lunsford worked at Auburn for four seasons as a director of player personnel and assisting with recruiting.
Move over Alabama. After taking a loss on the road against Auburn, the Crimson Tide are no longer the prohibitive favorite to win the national championship this season. According to Bovada, the Oklahoma Sooners are the new odds-on favorite to win it all this season.
The Sooners are preparing for a rematch with TCU in this week’s Big 12 championship game. With the Heisman Trophy frontrunner in Baker Mayfield, the Sooners are a touchdown favorite against the Horned Frogs. A win in the Big 12 championship game would essentially make Oklahoma a lock to make the College Football Playoff.
Bovada still has Alabama getting good odds to win the national championship. The Crimson Tide may not be playing for the SEC title this week, but they have the same odds from Bovada to win it all that Auburn and defending national champion Clemson do, with each listed at 17/4 odds.
Here are the latest championship odds from Bovada as we head into conference championship week:
- Oklahoma 4/1
- Alabama 17/4
- Auburn 17/4
- Clemson 17/4
- Georgia 7/1
- Ohio State 7/1
- Wisconsin 9/1
- Miami 16/1
- TCU 100/1
- USC 100/1
- UCF 200/1
As you can probably tell by the championship odds, you can get a good sense of which teams are the favorites in this week’s conference championship games. The ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 each have decisive favorites this week in Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, respectively. The Pac-12 and SEC should be much closer to call if the Bovada odds are telling.
The Group of Five conference championship games could also be a tad more lopsided than their power conference counterparts.
Enough is enough for LSU’s Arden Key. After playing through the bulk of the 2017 season with a bad pinky, Key will undergo surgery to repair his busted digit, according to a report from The Advocate.
The surgery Key will have done will keep him out of some practices in the next month, but it is expected Key will be available to play in LSU’s bowl game.Key has been playing with an injury on his pinky for the past two months while wearing a cast or bandages. And one look at the finger situation on Key’s right hand is all you need to know to understand this is an issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible at this point.
Key has played in eight games this season and recorded 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He has also forced a fumble. Key has missed each of the LSU’s final two games of the regular season against Tennessee and Texas A&M and he missed the first two games of the season as well.
It is unknown what bowl game LSU will be heading this season at this time.