Texas LT Connor Williams declares for NFL Draft, will skip bowl game

Texas left tackle Connor Williams on Monday became the first of many to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, and the first of a small but surely growing contingent to skip his team’s bowl game in the name of preparing for said draft.

Williams follows the lead of Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette, who skipped their respective bowl games last year. Despite much hand wringing about the move, neither player was penalized by the NFL; Fournette was taken fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and eighth by the Carolina Panthers. Williams is expected to be a possible top-10 pick as well.

Blessed and honored for my time on the 40 acres. Time for the next chapter, as I will be declaring for the NFL Draft. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/oxEAYFZxEQ — Connor Williams (@Connorwi1liams) November 27, 2017

Williams missed most of this season after injuring his knee in a Sept. 16 loss at USC, but did return for the Longhorns’ win over West Virginia on Nov. 18 and loss to Texas Tech on Friday.

Texas LT Connor Williams did say he will skip playing in the bowl game: "My family and I have decided it is my best interest to forgo the bowl game and my senior season to begin preparing for my professional football career." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 27, 2017

Williams is the first what should be a large class of Texas players either declaring for the NFL Draft or transferring.