Texas LT Connor Williams declares for NFL Draft, will skip bowl game

Texas left tackle Connor Williams on Monday became the first of many to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, and the first of a small but surely growing contingent to skip his team’s bowl game in the name of preparing for said draft.
Williams follows the lead of Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette, who skipped their respective bowl games last year. Despite much hand wringing about the move, neither player was penalized by the NFL; Fournette was taken fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and eighth by the Carolina Panthers. Williams is expected to be a possible top-10 pick as well.
Williams missed most of this season after injuring his knee in a Sept. 16 loss at USC, but did return for the Longhorns’ win over West Virginia on Nov. 18 and loss to Texas Tech on Friday.
Williams is the first what should be a large class of Texas players either declaring for the NFL Draft or transferring.
As many coaches are across the move throughout college football, five coaches will be on the move next week… to Little Rock. The Broyles Award announced on Monday its five finalists, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
They are:
Oklahoma offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh
Clemson co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters
All five will attend the award banquet next Wednesday in Little Rock. Recent winners of the award include Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman and Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi.
Wearing special uniforms has become a tradition for the Army-Navy game.
That tradition will carry into 2017, and on Monday we got a glimpse of Navy’s special look.
The Midshipmen will honor the Blue Angels for next Saturday’s game. Presumably Nike will release Army’s look soon.
“Our partnership with the United States Naval Academy has afforded us the opportunity to tell some incredible stories through our specialty uniform designs and we hope, in some way, that the special moments we create on behalf of the Academy manifest the gratitude we feel. From the “Summer White” design to the “Don’t Tread on Me” uniforms, each opportunity leads down a path of research and information that drives us towards another special moment or achievement to celebrate,” Under Armour Senior Director of Creative Team Sports Adam Clement said in a statement. “This year we partnered with the Naval Academy to use the Army-Navy Game to honor the incredible pilots that make up the Blue Angels. Anyone who has had the privilege of watching the Blue Angels perform knows there is no show quite like it. It inspires and excites all who stand witness and we couldn’t think of a better way to pay homage to their great feats than creating a uniform that pays tribute to them.”
The 118th Army-Navy game will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 in Philadelphia (3 p.m. ET, CBS). Navy holds a 60-50-7 all-time advantage, but Army snapped a series-record 14-game losing streak with a 21-17 win last season.
Greg Schiano‘s association with Penn State — even though he has no credible association with that Penn State — submarined his chances of getting the Tennessee job.
On Monday, a Penn State trustee released a statement coming to Schiano’s aid.
Trustee Anthony Lubrano said, “I can confidently say Coach Greg Schiano had nothing to do with Sandusky scandal. Any stories about his involvement are uncorroborated and without basis in fact. To impugn Mr. Schiano’s character based on hearsay alone is irresponsible and unfair.”
Read the full statement below.
On second thought, perhaps it’s not the greatest thing for Schiano to have his name and “Penn State” in the same sentence again.
In a perhaps more welcome endorsement, Urban Meyer also defended Schiano on Monday.
“He’s an elite person, elite father, elite husband, elite friend and elite football coach,” he said. “I stand by my coach.”
BYU’s only Heisman Trophy winner in school history may forever have a spot among the immortals of BYU football, but even that is not enough to save Ty Detmer his job as offensive coordinator. On Monday, BYU relieved Detmer as offensive coordinator as head coach Kalani Sitake looks to make improvements on the offensive side of the football. Detmer, however, remains under contract with BYU and may be moved to a different position.
The offensive numbers speak volumes for why this change was made in Provo. BYU ranked 119th in total offense, 124th in scoring offense, 120th in red zone scoring percentage (and 127th in red zone touchdown percentage), and 91st in passing offense. It has been a long season for the Cougars offense, and a change had to be made. Perhaps a reduced role on the staff will lead to a better performance. Detmer focusing all of his coaching energy on coaching the quarterbacks, for example, seems to be the logical step as long as Detmer is under contract for another year.
BYU joined the coaching staff under Sitake in 2016. Detmer, a College Football Hall of Famer, had previously been a high school coach for six seasons before returning to his alma mater.