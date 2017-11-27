UCF’s Scott Frost: ‘I’d be hurt if Nebraska wasn’t interested in me’

And the dance continues. Or heats up, depending on your point of view.

Even prior to Mike Riley‘s dismissal as Nebraska’s head coach, rumors connecting Scott Frost to the potential opening were so rampant that Frost’s current employer, UCF, announced a funding initiative in mid-October “to further enhance the [football] program’s operating resources” that they hope will help fend off would-be suitors; two weeks later, new NU athletic director Bill Moos very publicly lavished praise on Frost.

With Riley officially canned earlier this month, the Frost-to-Cornhuskers speculation picked up steam. Monday, Frost added fuel to that fire when asked for his reaction to Moos confirming he had already spoken to those around the head coach to gauge his interest in coming home. And, Frost’s use of the will/would verb tense should be noted and of interest as well.

“I’d be hurt if Nebraska wasn’t interested in me,” Frost said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re undefeated, I’m from there. …

“Every year in college football there’s tough decisions to make, and those kind of things happen. And when the time’s right, we’ll make ’em. I know it will be really hard to leave this team because of how much love I have for this group of guys and how much effort they’ve given us.”

For those unaware, Frost is a former Nebraska quarterback who was born and raised in the state and, as the second-year head coach at UCF, has the Knights ranked 12th nationally at 11-0 heading into the AAC championship game this Saturday. And that’s coming off a six-win first season for the 42-year-old Frost with a program that was winless the year before he arrived.

Whether Frost goes home as most think he will remains to be seen, but should play out, one way or the other, in the coming days — more than likely, not very long after the AAC title game ends.