Alabama DC, Penn State OC among candidates for Miss. St. job

Nick Saban could soon find himself with another protegé in the SEC, this one in the same division.

The Jackson Clarion Ledger has reported that Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Mississippi State. The Tuscaloosa News takes it a step further, reporting that Pruitt has already interviewed for the job.

The Clarion Ledger notes that the 43-year-old coordinator has not been offered the position.

Pruitt is in his second stint with Saban in Tuscaloosa, spending 2010-12 as the Crimson Tide’s secondary coach and the past two seasons as coordinator. In between, he held the same job at Florida State (2013) and Georgia (2014-15).

In addition to Pruitt, Bruce Feldman of SI.com tweeted late Monday night that Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead “is a strong candidate” for the Starkville vacancy. The USA Today‘s Dan Wolken also tweeted on MSU’s interest in the coordinator.

The 44-year-old Moorhead spent the 2012-15 seasons as the head coach at FCS Fordham before taking over the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2016. In his last three seasons at Fordham, he led the Rams into the FCS playoffs each year and a record of 32-8 in that span.