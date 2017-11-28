Alabama safety suffered torn MCL in Iron Bowl loss

During the course of Saturday’s Iron Bowl loss to Auburn, Alabama took a hit on the depth chart with the loss of safety Hootie Jones. Though the initial prognosis did not look promising for Jones given the medical attention being given to his injury during the game, it would seem now the extent of the injury could have been more severe. But that doesn’t mean the injury was not serious.
According got a report from AL.com, Jones suffered a partial MCL tear. The same report notes redshirt sophomore Deionte Thompson would be most likely to get a bump up in playing time in the event Jones is unavailable for Alabama’s bowl game.
It remains to be seen if Alabama will be playing in the College Football Playoff or another bowl game in the New Years Six lineup. Regardless of the bowl destination for the Tide, there will be a good month to recover from the injury with the hope of being available for the bowl season.
Former NFL player and head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards has not coached a game since his final game with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008. Could he really be back on the sidelines a decade later?
Reports coming out of Arizona have thrown Edwards into the rumor mill as a possibility to fill the vacancy at Arizona State, which is rather interesting, to say the least. If nothing else, it is certainly an out-of-the-box idea but one that begs some further examination.
Edwards worked in the NFL as a scout or coach from 1990 through 2008 with positions with the Chiefs in two stints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets. The San Diego State alum started his coaching career as a defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987 through 1989 before picking up a scouting job with the Chiefs. Edwards has no ties to Arizona State, but Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson has previous experience in NFL circles as an executive, so his familiarity with Edwards may be a factor. Anderson has also suggested he would ideally like to hire a coach with previous head coaching experience, and Edwards obviously checks that box off. Being given a helping hand in the job search from Edwards’ friend, Tony Dungy, could also be an influential factor in the early stages of Arizona State’s job search as well.
But how much of this is really going to gain any traction? That remains unknown. It could just end up being a courtesy call and a power play to draw attention to the Arizona State job. Having your vacancy connected to a coach and football personality that has a certain level of respect helps sell the idea of the job being an attractive one. But the Arizona State job is decent enough as it is with or without having Edwards mentioned as a possibility.
In the long run, Edwards at Arizona State would be a difficult hire to sell to the fans. Edwards could certainly be good to motivate college kids, but he also could be a coach that gets burned out rather quickly before Arizona State is back in the saddle on the coaching carousel once again.
UPDATE 6:35 PM E.T.: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Edwards will interview with Arizona State this weekend.
Jim McElwain won 22 games in his two and a half seasons as Florida’s head coach. In the end, it’s going to cost the Gators about a million bucks a win.
Let’s do some rough math.
McElwain was hired in Dec. 2014 on a contract that paid an “average” of $3.5 million per year. He got an extension in 2016 to an “average” of $4.25 million, and then another that paid him an average of $4.5 million before the 2017 season. While his actual salaries probably weren’t that high, let’s just take those figures at face value because I’m not going to go back and add in all the incentives he won for two SEC East titles and the like.
So that brings us to $12.25 million.
But wait! McElwain had a $7 million buyout at Colorado State. The Gators and Rams worked out a deal that saw Florida pay $3 million in cash, pay another $2 million in the form of a guarantee game that has yet to be played, with McElwain himself covering the final $2 million.
Now we’re at $15.25 million in cash out of Florida’s pocket.
That brings us to today’s news.
Add in $7.5 million to the $15.25 million and you get $22.25 million — plus a $2 million game Florida will play next season — or roughly one million dollars per win for a coach that didn’t beat anyone of significance at Florida.
McElwain himself still owes half of his personal buyout to Colorado State, but he can pay back his former employer with $1 million of his other former employer’s money and still have $2.75 million left for himself, with another $4.75 million coming.
What a life.
Just within the last few weeks, Bovada pulled their Heisman Trophy odds from the board after it was becoming visibly clear just how much of a landslide favorite Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was becoming. That does not appear to be changing as we enter conference championship weekend, but Auburn would like to throw one more name out there for your consideration before you cast that Heisman Trophy vote.
Auburn shared an image on Twitter to campaign for running back Kerryon Johnson as a Heisman contender.
Johnson ranks 23rd in the nation with 1,276 rushing yards, but 9th in the nation in rushing yards per game (127.6 ypg). Only four more running backs have more rushing touchdowns than Johnson; FAU’s Devin Singletary, San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, Washington’s Myles Gaskin, and Kentucky’s Benny Snell Jr. (Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke also has more rushing touchdowns than Johnson). But if you look at those names just mentioned, you may notice that none of them include either of the running backs most commonly attached to the Heisman Trophy race; Stanford’s Bryce Love or Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Johnson has more rushing touchdowns than each, but Barkley has more all-purpose touchdowns this season. And none of the players mentioned here are in the thick of a playoff hunt, although Love will play for the Pac-12 championship this weekend and Barkley could be heading to a New Years Six bowl game.
One thing Johnson has on his side is his performance in some huge games in November. Johnson rushed for 167 yards and added 66 receiving yards and a touchdown in a win against previous No. 1 Georgia. This past weekend in the Iron Bowl, Johnson rushed for 104 yards and a score in a 26-14 win against another previous No. 1 Alabama.
It is going to be too late for Johnson to make up enough ground to catch Mayfield, but a late surge to receive an invite to New York as a finalist may not be totally out of the question. Still, even that feels like it might be tough to come by unless Johnson has a 200-yard day against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. And even that may not be enough.
He’s a heck of a player, though.
Not surprisingly, Dan Mullen‘s first coaching staff at Florida will have a decidedly Mississippi State flavor, at least to start.
One day after being introduced as the Gators’ new head coach, it was confirmed that Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy have joined him in Gainesville. Specific titles for each assistant weren’t announced.
Gonzalez spent the past five seasons as Mullen’s wide receivers coach with the Bulldogs, while holding the dual title of co-offensive coordinator the past four seasons. Hevesy, meanwhile, just completed his ninth season on Mullen’s Bulldogs’ staff. Each of those seasons. he served as offensive line coach; he was also the co-offensive coordinator for the past three years.
Both assistants worked with Mullen on Urban Meyer‘s Florida coaching staff.
It’s also believed that Mullen will bring defensive coordinator Todd Grantham with him eventually as well. There is a chance that Grantham could take over for Mullen in Starkville, although the signs are pointing to two other coordinators as the likely front-runners.