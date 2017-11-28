Auburn thinks it is never too late to launch a Heisman campaign for Kerryon Johnson

Just within the last few weeks, Bovada pulled their Heisman Trophy odds from the board after it was becoming visibly clear just how much of a landslide favorite Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was becoming. That does not appear to be changing as we enter conference championship weekend, but Auburn would like to throw one more name out there for your consideration before you cast that Heisman Trophy vote.
Auburn shared an image on Twitter to campaign for running back Kerryon Johnson as a Heisman contender.
Johnson ranks 23rd in the nation with 1,276 rushing yards, but 9th in the nation in rushing yards per game (127.6 ypg). Only four more running backs have more rushing touchdowns than Johnson; FAU’s Devin Singletary, San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, Washington’s Myles Gaskin, and Kentucky’s Benny Snell Jr. (Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke also has more rushing touchdowns than Johnson). But if you look at those names just mentioned, you may notice that none of them include either of the running backs most commonly attached to the Heisman Trophy race; Stanford’s Bryce Love or Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Johnson has more rushing touchdowns than each, but Barkley has more all-purpose touchdowns this season. And none of the players mentioned here are in the thick of a playoff hunt, although Love will play for the Pac-12 championship this weekend and Barkley could be heading to a New Years Six bowl game.
One thing Johnson has on his side is his performance in some huge games in November. Johnson rushed for 167 yards and added 66 receiving yards and a touchdown in a win against previous No. 1 Georgia. This past weekend in the Iron Bowl, Johnson rushed for 104 yards and a score in a 26-14 win against another previous No. 1 Alabama.
It is going to be too late for Johnson to make up enough ground to catch Mayfield, but a late surge to receive an invite to New York as a finalist may not be totally out of the question. Still, even that feels like it might be tough to come by unless Johnson has a 200-yard day against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. And even that may not be enough.
He’s a heck of a player, though.
Not surprisingly, Dan Mullen‘s first coaching staff at Florida will have a decidedly Mississippi State flavor, at least to start.
One day after being introduced as the Gators’ new head coach, it was confirmed that Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy have joined him in Gainesville. Specific titles for each assistant weren’t announced.
Gonzalez spent the past five seasons as Mullen’s wide receivers coach with the Bulldogs, while holding the dual title of co-offensive coordinator the past four seasons. Hevesy, meanwhile, just completed his ninth season on Mullen’s Bulldogs’ staff. Each of those seasons. he served as offensive line coach; he was also the co-offensive coordinator for the past three years.
Both assistants worked with Mullen on Urban Meyer‘s Florida coaching staff.
It’s also believed that Mullen will bring defensive coordinator Todd Grantham with him eventually as well. There is a chance that Grantham could take over for Mullen in Starkville, although the signs are pointing to two other coordinators as the likely front-runners.
If this football thing doesn’t work out for Step Durham, he may have a future in another, slightly more violent sport.
Durham (pictured) and Lance Austin are teammates on the Georgia Tech football team, each playing in the defensive secondary for the Yellow Jackets. In a video obtained by TMZ.com, Durham is seen absolutely laying out Austin with one right cross to the chin/jaw. As Austin is laying unconscious sprawled on the floor, Durham is seen attempting to wake his teammate up, to no avail.
WARNING: a bit of NSFW language is included, so be aware.
According to TMZ, the incident occurred at Tech’s practice facility prior to the start of spring practice. The football program has been aware of the incident, and neither player missed any playing time because of it.
“Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred,” the school said in a statement. “Discipline was handled internally.”
Both players involved are senior starters for the Yellow Jackets and played in every game this season. Durham had one of Tech’s six interceptions this season, while he led the team in passes broken up (five) and passes defensed (six).
Honestly, who didn’t see this one coming?
In his second season at his alma mater, Mark Richt has thus far led Miami to a 10-1 record and one of the two spots in an ACC championship game that essentially serves s a play-in game for the College Football Playoffs. That conference title-game appearance, incidentally, is the first-ever for the football program. The 10 wins, meanwhile, are the Hurricanes’ most since 2003.
As a result, Richt was the overwhelming choice in voting for the ACC Coach of the Year. Richt received 41 of the 59 first-place votes, with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (10) the only other in double digits. Others receiving votes included Boston College Steve Addazio (five), Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall (two) and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson (one).
Additionally, the ACC also announced that Boston College running back AJ Dillon has been named as the conference’s Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Virginia defensive back Brenton Nelson took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Dillon is the first player in school history to earn Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 1,432 yards. That number is the second-highest total for a freshman in ACC history.
Nelson, meanwhile, leads all ACC freshmen in interception with four.
I’m quite certain that most people chuckled and/or guffawed when a report surfaced earlier today that Tennessee had turned to Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy in its search for a new head coach. While it may not ultimately go down, it has certainly grown some legs in the last hour or so.
According to a report from 247Sports.com, Gundy and UT athletic director John Currie were meeting in Dallas early Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Vols’ opening. Subsequent to that, multiple reports surfaced confirming what appears to be a mutual interest from both sides.
Gundy has spent 28 of the past 32 seasons in Stillwater. He was a Cowboys quarterback from 1986-89 before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater as wide receivers coach (1990), quarterbacks coach (1991-93) and offensive coordinator (1994-95). After leaving for stints at Baylor (1996) and Maryland (1997-2000), he returned to OSU in 2001 as offensive coordinator. In 2005, he was named head coach, a position he’s held ever since.
There have been rumblings in the past that, because of a strained relationship with mega-booster Boone Pickens, Gundy may ultimately look to move on. While he hasn’t yet, it appears the Vols are putting on a significant push to, finally, get him to pull the trigger on a move — a move the university couldn’t pull off during its last search for a head coach.