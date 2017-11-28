Mark Richt the overwhelming choice for ACC Coach of the Year

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Honestly, who didn’t see this one coming?

In his second season at his alma mater, Mark Richt has thus far led Miami to a 10-1 record and one of the two spots in an ACC championship game that essentially serves s a play-in game for the College Football Playoffs. That conference title-game appearance, incidentally, is the first-ever for the football program. The 10 wins, meanwhile, are the Hurricanes’ most since 2003.

As a result, Richt was the overwhelming choice in voting for the ACC Coach of the Year. Richt received 41 of the 59 first-place votes, with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (10) the only other in double digits. Others receiving votes included Boston College Steve Addazio (five), Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall (two) and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson (one).

Well deserved. Congratulations, @MarkRicht. We're proud to call you our head coach. pic.twitter.com/3bbXWL92R0 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 28, 2017

Additionally, the ACC also announced that Boston College running back AJ Dillon has been named as the conference’s Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Virginia defensive back Brenton Nelson took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Dillon is the first player in school history to earn Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 1,432 yards. That number is the second-highest total for a freshman in ACC history.

Nelson, meanwhile, leads all ACC freshmen in interception with four.