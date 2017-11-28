Mike Gundy-to-Tennessee chatter growing louder

I’m quite certain that most people chuckled and/or guffawed when a report surfaced earlier today that Tennessee had turned to Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy in its search for a new head coach. While it may not ultimately go down, it has certainly grown some legs in the last hour or so.

According to a report from 247Sports.com, Gundy and UT athletic director John Currie were meeting in Dallas early Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Vols’ opening. Subsequent to that, multiple reports surfaced confirming what appears to be a mutual interest from both sides.

Tennessee reps have had phone conversations with Mike Gundy about the Vols' head coaching job. Vols also talked to Gundy in 2013. Oklahoma State is home for Gundy. Getting him away from his alma mater would be hard. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2017

I’m told #Tennessee is pursuing #okstate’s Mike Gundy as GoPokes has reported. Sources also tells me the #Vols have reached out to #Purdue’s Jeff Brohm & #NCState’s Dave Doeren in their coaching search. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2017

I’m told Mike Gundy scheduled to meet with Tennessee in Dallas today. One source says Gundy is serious about leaving Oklahoma State. Another isn’t: “You might as well say (Nick) Saban is up for the Rice job.” Stay tuned — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2017

Gundy has spent 28 of the past 32 seasons in Stillwater. He was a Cowboys quarterback from 1986-89 before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater as wide receivers coach (1990), quarterbacks coach (1991-93) and offensive coordinator (1994-95). After leaving for stints at Baylor (1996) and Maryland (1997-2000), he returned to OSU in 2001 as offensive coordinator. In 2005, he was named head coach, a position he’s held ever since.

There have been rumblings in the past that, because of a strained relationship with mega-booster Boone Pickens, Gundy may ultimately look to move on. While he hasn’t yet, it appears the Vols are putting on a significant push to, finally, get him to pull the trigger on a move — a move the university couldn’t pull off during its last search for a head coach.