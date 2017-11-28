Penultimate CFB Playoff rankings set stage for win-and-in championship weekend

The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed Tuesday night, setting the stage for conference championship week and making the stakes crystal clear. Clemson took over the top spot in this week’s ranking, and two-loss Auburn ascended to No. 2 in this week’s playoff ranking. Joining them in the top four were No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Wisconsin. Win during conference championship weekend, and these four teams will be in the College Football Playoff.

Here is the full top 25 from the selection committee this week…

Clemson Auburn Oklahoma Wisconsin Alabama Georgia Miami Ohio State Penn State USC TCU Stanford Washington UCF Notre Dame Michigan State LSU Washington State Oklahoma State Memphis Northwestern Virginia Tech Mississippi State NC State Fresno State

Based off the top four in this week’s ranking, the potential semifinal matchups would pit Clemson against Wisconsin and Auburn against Oklahoma. With the top four teams all in their respective conference championship games, a win would seem to clinch a playoff spot for the committee. However, this also means the margin for error is razor thin for all four teams in the top four this week. None of them can afford to lose now with Alabama on the doorstep and Georgia easily in position to get in with a win against Auburn. The same scenario is in play for Miami, even at No. 7, should the Hurricanes take out Clemson this week in the ACC Championship Game.

Alabama was done a few favors by the committee this week by having LSU, Mississippi State and Fresno State all ranked in this week’s ranking, giving Alabama more ranked teams beaten compared to Ohio State. However, that could change in a hurry if Fresno State loses the Mountain West Conference championship against Boise State and Ohio State beats Wisconsin.

The next time this selection committee gets together will be this weekend when the committee does the one thing they were actually formed to do on Sunday by filling out the College Football Playoff and New Years Six bowl lineup.

